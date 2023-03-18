8th Annual Mermaid Month at Ventura Harbor Village

VENTURA— The entire month of March is dedicated to the 8th Annual Mermaid Month in the Ventura Harbor Village, with special events on March 19. From March 1-31, a mer-mazing, month-long celebration will be free to the public, except for vendor activities, dining, and retail merchandise.

Visitors across the oceans can meet to enjoy a myriad of mermaid activities. Kicking off Mermaid Month is a Kid’s Free Scavenger Hunt, which gives kids from March 1-31 the time to pick up the scavenger hunt sheets at the Mermaid Gallery, which houses original mermaid art and tons of mermaid merchandise in Ventura Harbor Village and return for special prizes. Participants are encouraged to dress in festive mermaid attire.

Taking center stage is a series of ocean-spired special events and live mermaid meet and greets scheduled on March 19 from 12–3 p.m., weather permitting. Sea lovers can enjoy seaside fun, including interactive booths, a mermaid craft station for kids, chalk art, a mermaid dance party, live entertainment, and more. In addition, on March 19, vendors will showcase their skills for visitors, including face painting, exotic bird photo ops, glitter tattoos, and hair braiding.

Also, on March 19, Surfrider Foundation Ventura Chapter members will be at an interactive booth to share tips and information about keeping the oceans clean. Before the special event, beach lovers of all ages can also participate in the Surfrider Foundation’s family-friendly beach clean-up at Harbor Cove Beach, Surfers Knoll Beach, and Harbor beaches.

Kids will delight in a mermaid craft station presented by Las Posas Children’s Center (LPCC) Inc., which operates school-aged childcare centers on six Ventura Unified School District campuses, creating a joyous atmosphere for children.

Other activities will include:

Mermaid Art:

Visitors can view the artistry of Lysa Ashley as she creates mesmerizing mermaid art in front of Le Petit Café & Bakery on March 19 and catch Village makers with themed-crafted items.

Dance the Day Away:

DJ Darla Bea will put her spin on Mermaid Month with a lively dance party on March 19. Come dressed up in sea-inspired attire for a family-fun dance party. Show off fin-tastic moves for a chance to win bubble wands and more! A walking mermaid will lead kids in fun activities from 12- 3 p.m.

Enjoy Live Music:

Sway to the live tropical tunes of Anacapa Ukulele, local ukulele musicians will perform along the Village’s Seaside Promenade on March 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 12 – 3 p.m. along the Village’s Seaside Promenade.

Kid’s Pirate Ship Fun:

Kids can search for sirens (aka mermaids) in the sea. Climb aboard the pirate ship to look for mermaids below and then slide down to climb up again. Free kid’s activity on the Village Main Lawn on Sunday, March 19, from 1- 4 p.m., weather pending.

Usher in Spring:

Guests can revel in daily Springtime shopping for unique mermaid-themed merchandise such as:

Bath and body, fashion, accessories, mermaid socks, ocean-inspired accessories for the beach, hats, coastal decor, artwork, pottery, and jewelry. Uncover a treasure trove of mermaid and nautical-themed retail merchandise from the famous Mermaid Gallery – for mermaid art, gifts, toys, and shells. Seek out original mermaid-inspired artwork from pottery to fine paintings.

Celebrate A Seaside Selfie:

All month long, visitors can also engage in seaside selfie stations, including large mermaid shells and the 20-foot-long sign feature that reads “I (Love) the SEA” on Ventura Harbor Village’s Promenade.

Take to The Sea:

Get a glimpse of fantastic wildlife at sea by booking an Island Packers Whale Watching trip to view these magnificent animals. For tickets and dates, visit www.islandpackers.com. A must-sea is a visit to the Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center (Free admission) to visit the tide pool, exhibits, viewing tower, gift/bookstore, and the theater that is open daily. Parking is available at the end of Spinnaker Drive, or visitors can take an 8–10-minute leisurely walk from Ventura Harbor Village.

Those sea goers who wish to “make waves” by gliding over the water with ease in search of fins and flippers can rent a kayak, SUP paddle board, electric boat, or one of the new colorful pink flamingo or dragon pedal boats along with other swan and duck character boasts offered by Ventura Boat Rentals. During a visit, water enthusiasts can catch a real live mermaid or just a large fish (bragging rights included) by jumping aboard a vessel from Ventura Sportfishing or get a possible glimpse of the elusive mermaid swimming with the whales.

Indulge in Succulent Seafood & Sweet Treats:

In a salute to the sea, Ventura Harbor Village’s bars and restaurants are serving an array of “sea-sonal” cocktails, regional wines from Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room, freshly caught seafood, tasty clam chowders, mouthwatering oysters, savory calamari, appetizing salmon, and flavorful fish tacos. Take some sustainable fresh fish home with a stop at Wild Local Seafood or purchase the weekly catch at Andria’s Seafood Market. To cap off the perfect meal, diners delight in specialty mermaid sweet treats from Top This Chocolate, Sugar Lab Bake Shop, and Coastal Cone Ice Cream.

About Ventura Harbor:

Situated along the picturesque California Central Coast, endowed with breathtaking views, Ventura County’s Ventura Harbor is bordered by the City of Ventura on three sides and the Pacific Ocean on the west. Ventura Harbor is 20 miles from Santa Barbara and is 60 miles from Los Angeles, and just minutes off scenic US Highway 1 and 101. The Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center makes its home in Ventura Harbor.

For visitor information, contact Ventura Harbor Village at 805-477-0470 or online at www.VenturaHarborVillage.com.