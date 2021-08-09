A Bittersweet Farewell

The winds of change are blowing again and I am setting my sails on a new course.

HUNTINGTON BEACH一 A farewell and thank you is in order as this will be my final issue as a staff writer for the Log newspaper. No goodbyes are easy and this one, to you our readers, certainly isn’t.

I came to the Log two years ago with a small amount of knowledge of boating and the nuanced development, legislative, and environmental issues impacting boaters but have strived to learn, grow, and dedicate myself to reporting these stories with the reverence they deserved. I did not take the weight of this responsibility to report fairly and accurately lightly and have strived to do so day in and day out.

I wanted to give a heartfelt thank you to the community members I have met during my time at the Log, you have and always will be a vital part of this newspaper. I have tried in my time here to look deeper than commission agendas and listen and seek your unique stories and tell them in an impactful way.

And other thanks to the many waterfront department staff, harbormasters, harbor commissioners, city councilmembers, and other local officials who have lived up to their duties and answered my calls and questions, and not shied away from controversial topics.

As I shift course, I will still be living here in Southern California and hope we cross paths again out on the water. Don’t hesitate to stay in touch, you can reach me at lwelling6@gmail.com.