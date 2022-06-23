A Map of SoCal Firework Shows for the Fourth of July

It’s almost Independence Day, and the Log has a list of neighborhood-friendly fireworks displays up and down the coast of Southern California. So, grab your lawn chair and get ready to watch the sky light up red, white, and blue.

Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Fourth of July Celebration

Location: Stearns Wharf and West Beach

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: This free fireworks display is approximately 20 minutes long and choreographed to fun and patriotic tunes. If you can’t join them at West Beach, tune in to the radio simulcast, courtesy of 92.9 KjEE, to enjoy music and fireworks from anywhere in the city, or check out KEYT.com to see the show via live stream.

Website: https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/waterfront/events/july4.asp

Fireworks Cruise 2022

Location: Departs from the Santa Barbara Landing dock in Santa Barbara Harbor. Next to the boat ramp at the end of the harbor parking lot.

*Arrive early to the harbor area as many access streets will be closed off by 5 p.m.*

Time: July 4; 7 p.m.

Info: Enjoy Santa Barbara’s 4th of July fireworks show from the decks of the Condor Express. The cruise includes light appetizers and a no-host full bar.

Cost: $75 adults, $55 children (12 and under)

Reservations: Call 805-882-0088 or 1-888-779-4253.

Website: https://condorexpress.com/fireworks-cruise/

Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach 4th of July Festival & Firework Show

Location: On Avenue I between streets Esplanade and Catalina

Time: 4:30-10 p.m.

Info: A family-friendly Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show in Redondo Beach. Enjoy live music, food, drinks, and a state-of-the-art firework show.

Website: https://belleventservices.com/event-calendar-prime/2022/2/3/july4-fireworks-festival-redondo

Marina del Rey

Location: Fisherman’s Village or Burton Chace Park

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: The fireworks show on July 4 starts at 9 p.m. and lasts 20 minutes. This is a popular event, with visitors traveling to the area from throughout the Southland. Enjoy the fireworks show with synchronized music played over loudspeakers at Burton Chace Park or Fisherman’s Village. The fireworks will be launched from a barge off the Marina’s south jetty. You can view the show virtually anywhere in Marina del Rey, Venice Pier, Playa Vista, and Dockweiler Beach.

Cost: A special event parking rate of $20 per vehicle for the public.

Website: https://visitmdr.com/events/july-4-fireworks-marina-del-rey

Long Beach

July 4th Fireworks Cruise from Long Beach

Location: Rainbow Harbor, Long Beach

Time: July 4, 7:30 p.m.

Info: Join Long Beach for a night of family, fun, and fireworks. Harbor Breeze Cruises is hosting their annual 4th of July Celebration on the waters of Long Beach Harbor.

Coast: Tickets are $95 for adults and $60 for children 12 and under. A $2 convenience fee charge will apply for online purchases only, not in-person or telephone purchases. All sales are final. The firework display can be viewed from the city’s waterfront attractions for those wishing not to take the cruise.

Website: https://tickets.harbor-cruises.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=12

Catalina Island

2022 4th of July Celebration

Location: Avalon and Two Harbors

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: At 9 p.m., there will be a firework display over Avalon Bay that can be viewed by sea if you are on a boat or by land if you gather around Avalon Harbor. Two Harbors will have a firework display on July 3 at 9 p.m. over Isthmus Cove.

Website: https://www.lovecatalina.com/4th/

Huntington Beach

Independence Day July 4, 2022

Location: Huntington Beach Pier

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: The annual 4th of July Firework show in Huntington Beach will take place on July 4 at 9 p.m. Guests can buy a seat on the pier for $25 if they don’t wish to watch from the sand. Huntington Beach will host the Pier Plaza Festival, July 1-4, in downtown Huntington Beach featuring more than 70 vendors with delicious food, live music, carnival rides, and more. Go down the super slide or ride the Ferris wheel while looking at the beautiful ocean and Huntington Beach Pier. The Pier Festival runs all weekend long, and all ages are welcome.

Website: https://www.hb4thofjuly.org/

Newport Beach

Independence Day on the Back Bay

Location: Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

Time: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Info: Newport’s annual celebration will begin bright and early at 8 a.m., with food trucks arriving as early as 10 a.m. The Dreamboats will provide live music from 12 – 7 p.m. Guests are welcome to participate in water sports and visit the Inflatable Water Park from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. The firework show will begin at 9 p.m. and is sponsored by the City of Newport Beach.

Website: https://www.newportdunes.com/event/independence-day-on-the-back-bay/

Laguna Beach

4th Of July in Laguna Beach

Location: Fireworks will be launched from Monument Point at Heisler Park.

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: At approximately 5 p.m. in Heisler Park, from the Rock Bench at Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach, stairs at Jasmine Street will be closed to the public to allow for fireworks preparation. City Trolleys will operate under a modified schedule. The Coastal Route will run from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Canyon Route from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Summer Breeze route from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The regular trolley schedule will resume on July 5. The City of Laguna encourages visitors to utilize the exterior parking lots (Lot 15, 16, 17, and 19) and take the trolley into town. If you have questions about transit, don’t hesitate to contact the Transit Office at (949) 497-0766.

Website: https://www.visitlagunabeach.com/events/holidays/4th-of-july/

Dana Point

4th of July Fireworks in Dana Point

Location: Doheny State Beach

Time: 9 – 9:30 p.m.

Info: Fireworks will be launched from a barge located off Doheny State Beach. Before the fireworks display, the Condor Squadron, consisting of WWII North American AT-6 airplanes, will be making a flyover Dana Point from 5:55 to 6 p.m., so make sure your eyes are on the skies for this annual tradition.

Website: https://bit.ly/3aYJlLv

San Clemente

4th of July Fireworks Show

Location: San Clemente Pier

Time: 9 – 10 p.m.

Info: At 5:55 p.m., a flyover by the Condor Squadron, consisting of four AT-6 aircraft World War II trainers, will take place along the coastal cities of Orange County. San Clemente Flyover is from 5:55 to 6:00 p.m. Trolleys will be operating all day from 11 a.m. – to 11 p.m. On July 4, the entire pier will be closed except for Fisherman’s restaurant. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Website: https://bit.ly/39kjlK9

San Diego

Big Bay Boom July 4, 2022, San Diego Fireworks Show

Location: San Diego Bay

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: The fireworks display will be on four barges off Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Embarcadero, and Seaport Village/Coronado Landing. Pick your favorite spot near Seaport Village, Coronado Ferry Landing, North Embarcadero, Marina District, South Embarcadero, Shelter Island, and Harbor Island. This free event is expected to attract more than 750,000 people in the crowd.

Music for the show will be simultaneously playing at 9 p.m. on 101.5 KGB, and if you’re staying home, you can also watch the show live starting at 8 p.m. on Fox 5 (San Diego) or KTLA 5 (Los Angeles).

Website: https://bit.ly/3zC0d4W

La Jolla Fireworks

Location: La Jolla Bay

Time: TBD

Info: La Jolla Shores and nearby Kellogg Park are good places to picnic and enjoy the beach on the 4th of July. Arrive early to find parking and claim your spot for the day. Most years, the fireworks display is planned over La Jolla Cove. You can enjoy a great day at the beach and nearby Kellogg Park and Ellen Browning Scripps Park.

Website: https://bit.ly/3zC0d4W

Seaworld San Diego

Location: Seaworld San Diego

Time: 8:50 p.m.

Info: Seaworld will be offering their Ignite Fireworks Show most weekends, Friday through Sunday during the summer from June- August and September 2-5. Shows will begin 10 minutes before the park’s closure. On July 4, they will host a special 15- minute firework show that will be launched to the beat of patriotic music.

Website: https://bit.ly/3zC0d4W

Legoland California

Location: Legoland San Diego

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Info: In addition to their red, white, and blue fireworks celebration for the Fourth of July, Legoland will also be offering limited firework shows throughout the year on holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. Fireworks can be seen for free from some local businesses.

Website: https://bit.ly/3zC0d4W

Camp Pendleton Beach Bash

Time: 8:45 p.m.

Location: Del Mar Beach at Camp Pendleton

Info: There will be all-day activities from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on beautiful Del Mar beach and fireworks at 8:45 p.m. The beach opens at 6 a.m. for early birds to claim their spot on the sand but be mindful that the tide will rise and fall during the day.

The annual 4th of July beach bash celebration and fireworks for military Marine Corps families will have a kids-free fun zone open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with bands and prizes throughout the day. In addition, military personnel may bring civilian friends. For more information on the Camp Pendleton Beach Bash, see www.mccscp.com/beachbash.

Website: https://bit.ly/3zC0d4W

Chula Vista 4th Fest and Fireworks

Location: U.S. Olympic Training Center, 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista, California; alternate viewing location Mountain Hawk Park, 1475 Lake Crest Dr, Chula Vista, CA.

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: Grab your blanket and chairs for this fun and free firework show. Parking is available, and alcohol is prohibited.

Website: https://www.chulavistaca.gov/Home/Components/News/News/3473/3175

Coronado July 4th Celebration

Location: Glorietta Bay

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: Coronado will host an all-day event beginning at 10 a.m. with the parade and live music starting at 4 p.m.

Website: https://bit.ly/3zC0d4W

Del Mar San Diego County Fair Fourth of July Celebration

Location: Del Mar Fairgrounds

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at the San Diego County Fairgrounds. Best viewing will be in the West Avenue and West Gate area or spend the day at the fair with rides, exhibits, and more at the San Diego County Fair. Tickets must be purchased in advance for the fair.

Website: https://www.san-diego-beaches-and-adventures.com/san-diego-county-fair.html

Escondido July 4th Fireworks

Location: Grape Day Park

Time: 9 p.m.

Info: This free firework show can be viewed from Grape Day Park or downtown Escondido.

Website: https://www.escondido.org/independence-day-celebration.aspx