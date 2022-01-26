A Valentine’s Day Guide for Catalina Island

CATALINA ISLAND—The Four Preps said it best in their song, 26 Miles (Santa Catalina) from the film, “Bad Times at the El Royale”, “Santa Catalina, the island of romance, romance, romance.”

Avalon city offers plenty of romantic options for couples looking to get away or celebrate the holiday.

Romantic activities along the island include:

Take a tandem bicycle ride to explore the ocean-front roadways and lush canyon drives.

Parasailing, kayaking, or enjoying a round of golf.

Go whale and dolphin watching on an ocean rafting adventure.

Go sight-seeing on one of the islands scenic tours.

Get wild on the interior side of Catalina with the motor tour or Jeep eco-tour.

Hike stunning locations or go comfort-camping surrounded by the beautiful Pacific Ocean.

Get pampered at one of Avalon’s day spas with a hot stone, Swedish, or Thai couples massage.

Dine out at one of the many bayfront restaurants; many restaurants have moved dining tables to the beach for a relaxing beachy dinner with your toes in the sand.

Visits can be made extra special by having a box of chocolates or fresh flowers delivered to your hotel room or ready for you to pick up as a sweetheart surprise.

To sign up for activities or make dinner or hotel reservations, please visit the Love Catalina website.

HARBOR ACTIVITY REPORT

DECEMBER 2021

Let’s take a look back over the Avalon Harbor stats for the past three years:

YEAR TOTAL BOATS ARRIVED TOTAL NIGHTS STAYED 2019 14,246 53,740 2020 13,341 53,166 2021 14,857 57,072

December 2021 stats are as follows:

People aboard boats 836 Average Temp – High 59 Vessels Moored 209 Average Temp – Low 49 Vessels Anchored 80 Average Sea Temp 58 Moorings Sold/ Transferred 1 / 0 Rain (Inches) 4.93 Citations Issues/ Discharges 0 / 0 Rain Days 12 Total Cruise Ship Passengers/ Visits: 15,794/ 9 Weather Warnings 18

Additional Harbor Patrol Stats:

Emergency Medical/Other: 6

Enforcement encounters: 17

Public Assists (tow, wrap-up): 62

Security (boat & foot patrol): 259

USCG Assists (info requests): 1