A Visit from A Garibaldi

NEWPORT一 This Garibaldi visited the Aggressor, where it was caught and released on Feb. 28. “This species is one of the brightest colored fish in Southern California, and it gets its common name from a 19th-century Italian leader whose famous army wore flashy red/orange colors into battle,” said a Feb. 28 Facebook post from Newport Landing Sportfishing and Whale Watching. The Garibaldi is the state fish of California and is heavily protected. It is illegal to remove the fish from their habitat. This guy was caught by accident while fishing for bass.

Newport Landing Sportfishing and Whale Watching Photo