Ahoy, Halloween! Creative Nautical-Themed Costumes for Your Little Sea Explorers

Halloween is just around the corner and if you’re looking for creative and fun costumes that capture the magic of the sea, we’ve got you covered! Whether your child dreams of being a daring captain, a mysterious mermaid or a deep-sea angler, we’ve come up with eight adorable and unique nautical-themed costumes perfect for trick-or-treating on the high seas – or just around the neighborhood. Get ready to set sail into the world of creativity, with ideas you can make at home or find in stores.

The Fish & Angler Pair

For siblings or a dynamic duo, a fish-and-angler combo is a playful idea. Dress one child as a fish by using a brightly colored outfit with scale-shaped cutouts made from felt. Add a fabric fish tail to the back for extra cuteness. The angler can wear a flannel shirt, khaki pants and a bucket hat, accessorized with a toy fishing pole. You can attach a plush fish to the pole to complete the look.

How to make it: You can craft a simple fish costume from felt and old clothes, while the angler costume can be assembled from everyday wardrobe pieces.

Where to buy: Find a fishing pole at a toy store or tackle shop. Fish costumes are available at costume shops.

Captain & First Mate

No ship can sail without a captain and a trusty first mate! The captain can wear a navy blazer with gold buttons, a sailor’s hat and black pants for a polished look, while the first mate can don a striped shirt, bandana and eye patch. For an extra dose of fun, add a foam spyglass or a toy parrot on the shoulder!

How to make it: DIY this with a navy jacket and sailor hat for the captain, while the first mate’s costume can be assembled with a striped shirt and accessories from a party store.

Where to buy: Captain hats and first-mate accessories can be found at costume shops or online retailers.

Sailor & Mermaid Duo

For a nautical twist on the classic sailor and mermaid combo, dress one child as a sailor in a traditional white outfit with blue trim, complete with a sailor hat. The other can transform into a glittering mermaid with a shiny fabric tail and a shell-themed top. Add seashell hair clips or a sparkling headband for the perfect under-the-sea look.

How to make it: A sailor outfit is simple to piece together with white clothes and a DIY hat. For the mermaid, use sequined fabric for the tail and embellish a top with seashells from a craft store.

Where to buy: Mermaid costumes are widely available at costume shops and sailor outfits can be found online or at party stores.

Pirate & Treasure Chest

Transform your child into a fearsome pirate with an eyepatch, a tattered shirt and a foam sword. For a unique pairing, dress a sibling or friend as a treasure chest! Craft a cardboard box into a chest and paint it gold, then fill it with “treasure” (gold-foil-covered candies or faux gems).

How to make it: The pirate costume can be put together with old clothes and some pirate accessories, while the treasure chest requires a cardboard box and paint. Where to buy: Pirate costumes are Halloween staples, available at most stores. For the treasure chest, head to your local craft store for supplies.

Lobster & Fisherman

This one is sure to get some laughs! Dress one child as a cuddly lobster, complete with plush claws and antennae. The fisherman wears waders, a vest with toy lures and a fishing pole to “catch” the lobster. If you’re feeling creative, you can add a net as a prop.

How to make it: Lobster costumes are often available in children’s sizes or you can make one from red fabric. The fisherman’s costume is easy to assemble with a vest, waders and a hat.

Where to buy: Look for lobster costumes online or at children’s costume stores. The fisherman costume can be DIY’ed or found at party stores.

Sea Captain & Lighthouse

This duo is a fun nautical twist! The captain wears a traditional naval outfit – think a blue jacket, captain’s hat and boots – while the lighthouse costume can be made using a large piece of cardboard wrapped around the body and painted to resemble a lighthouse tower. Add a small flashlight as the “light” at the top for a clever touch.

How to make it: DIY the lighthouse with cardboard and paint. The captain’s outfit can be found online or pieced together with items from a party store.

Where to buy: Captain costumes are available at costume retailers, while the lighthouse is a fun project for crafty parents and kids.

Octopus & Marine Biologist

For the kid who loves ocean creatures, an octopus costume is as fun as it is adorable. Create tentacles using stuffed tights or fabric tubes and attach them to a long-sleeve shirt. The marine biologist can wear a lab coat, carry a clipboard and sport some “researcher” glasses. Together, they’re ready to explore the ocean’s mysteries!

How to make it: Sew or attach fabric tentacles to a shirt for the octopus, and the biologist outfit can be created with a lab coat and simple accessories.

Where to buy: Find a lab coat at a costume store or online. The octopus costume can be made at home with fabric or purchased online.

Ship & Masthead

For a truly creative maritime costume, turn your child into a ship, with cardboard cut into the shape of a boat and painted. Attach suspenders to allow them to wear the “boat.” Another child can dress as the masthead, with a flowing dress or outfit, representing the carved figure often found on the front of old sailing ships.

How to make it: The ship can be made with cardboard and paint, while the masthead costume can be a simple flowing dress with some decorative embellishments.

Where to buy: This one is more fun as a DIY project, though masthead costumes could easily be adapted from existing angel or princess outfits.

This Halloween, let your child dive into the world of maritime adventure with these creative and fun costume ideas. Whether they’re a brave captain, a shimmering mermaid or a mischievous pirate, they’ll sail through Halloween with style! These costumes are not only easy to make or purchase but are sure to stand out in a sea of superheroes and ghosts. Grab your crafting supplies or head to your nearest costume store and get ready for a Halloween filled with nautical fun!