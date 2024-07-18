Allure Without Ante— The Curious Case of Catalina Island’s Non-Gambling Casino

AVALON— Catalina Island is a captivating destination known for its turquoise waters, charming harbor towns and a history brimming with intrigue. Yet, amidst the island’s sun-kissed beaches and vibrant atmosphere lies a peculiar tale – the story of a “casino” that never witnessed a single wager.

The early 1900s presented a period of rapid growth for Catalina Island. William Wrigley Jr., the chewing gum magnate, had purchased a controlling interest in the island in 1919, and his vision for it was one of family fun and upscale tourism. However, the allure of gambling was undeniable and whispers of introducing casinos to the island began to circulate.

Enter the Pilgrim Club. Established in 1902, it wasn’t your typical gambling den. Located on the main street of Avalon, the club catered to a specific clientele – wealthy gentlemen seeking a taste of high society. Lavishly decorated with Turkish rugs, plush leather furniture and exquisite artwork, the club boasted a chandelier rumored to have cost a staggering $300,000 – a testament to its opulent atmosphere.

But here’s the twist: despite the luxurious setting and the term “gentleman’s gaming” being thrown around, the Pilgrim Club never offered real gambling with money. California law at the time strictly prohibited gambling, and Wrigley, keen on maintaining a family-friendly image for the island, wouldn’t have tolerated it.

So, what exactly did “gentleman’s gaming” entail? Historical accounts suggest the club offered a variety of card games and billiards, with prizes like cigars, high-end liquors or even memberships to exclusive clubs replacing money wagers. This allowed the club to maintain a certain air of sophistication and exclusivity while skirting the legal boundaries.

Despite its unique approach, the Pilgrim Club’s time in the spotlight was short-lived. In 1915, a fire ravaged Avalon, destroying much of the town center, including the club. The establishment was reduced to ashes, leaving behind only the embers of a curious experiment in Catalina’s history.

Today, the former site of the Pilgrim Club houses a restaurant. While the sounds of card games and lively conversations have been replaced by the clinking of silverware and chatter over meals, the building’s architectural details still hint at its former grandeur.

The story of the Pilgrim Club serves as a fascinating reminder of a bygone era in Catalina’s history. It highlights the island’s evolving character and the delicate balance between attracting tourists and maintaining a family-friendly atmosphere. Though the allure of gambling never fully materialized in this instance, the Pilgrim Club remains a quirky footnote in the island’s history, a reminder that sometimes bettors throw down their chips not for money, but for a touch of exclusivity.