American Public Works Association Honors Sweetwater Bicycle Path and Promenade

SAN DIEGO一 The Port of San Diego’s Sweetwater Bicycle Path and Promenade project on the Chula Vista Bayfront was recognized by the American Public Works Association, San Diego-Imperial Counties chapter with an Honor Award. The annual APWA awards program recognized outstanding individuals, groups, and chapters representing the best in public works. The project was honored in the program’s Parks category, which had criteria including planning, design, and construction management techniques to complete the project on schedule, budget, and regulatory requirements; the degree to which the project enhances a public service or facility;

Community relations, actions to minimize public inconvenience, safety precautions to protect public lives and property, provision of observation areas; environmental mitigation and enhancement; accomplishments under adverse conditions; and quality control, safety, value engineering, construction innovations. The project is the first of several new improvements planned for the Chula Vista Bayfront.