America’s Boating Club Offers Hands-On Training for Boaters

OCEANSIDE— America’s Boating Club, a century-old leader in boating safety and education, is offering a hands-on training program to enhance boating skills. The Basic Powerboat course is designed for both new and experienced boaters, covering essential techniques like docking, quick stops, pivot turns, and slalom maneuvers.

Participants will gain increased confidence and enjoyment on the water through this skill-based training. The course includes classroom instruction and on-water practice.

The next Hands-On Training session is scheduled for August 17th at 9 a.m. at the Oceanside Yacht Club. The cost is $185 for members and $285 for non-members. Family discounts are available.

America’s Boating Club offers similar programs in Newport and Mission Bay, San Diego. For more information or to register, please visit https://americasboatingcluboceanside.org/.

About America’s Boating Club:

America’s Boating Club has been at the forefront of boating safety and education for over a century. With a commitment to providing comprehensive training and resources, the club empowers boaters of all levels to enjoy the water safely and responsibly.