Anacapa Island Dock Under Complete Reconstruction

The deteriorating dock on the Anacapa Island’s east end is getting a modern makeover.

CHANNEL ISLANDS一 On Feb. 22, Channel Islands National Park Superintendent Ethan McKinley announced the beginning of construction to replace the existing dock at Anacapa Island to improve visitor access and safety.

With the installation of a vertical lifting platform, visitors, and park staff will enjoy improved safety by allowing ease of movement from vessels to the landing dock. The system requires widening the dock footprint by approximately six feet.

“The project is managed by the National Park Service Denver Service Center, the agency’s centralized planning, design, and construction project management office,” said McKinley.

The work will be completed by JMG Constructors, LLC., located in Keyport, WA. The $4 million project is funded by fees collected on federal public lands.

This is the second phase of a three-phase project to improve Anacapa Landing Cove and increase safety for visitors and employees. The first phase of the project included the replacement of the old inoperable crane with a new two-crane system.

“This phase will focus solely on the wharf structure,” said Chief Ranger Mark Hnat. “Phase three of the project will include replacing the aging dock building and seating area, which supports visitor functions like interpretive talks and the Channel Islands Live Dive program. Planning for the last phase is not yet complete.”

According to Hnat, the new dock is designed to last 50 years, and when completed will be about two feet higher than the existing landing with the ability to be raised an additional three feet in the event of sea-level rise. The newly designed dock replacement will also enhance the visitor experience, improve passenger and cargo operations, preserve cultural landscape characteristics, increase sustainability, and ensure the protection of marine and terrestrial environments.

To ensure public safety, signage is in place to alert the public that Anacapa Island will be temporarily closed during construction which is slated for completion in three months. The closure includes the Landing Cover and campground. Once the work is finished, there will be ladders for private boaters and their guests to accesses the Landing Cove. The lift system is to be used for ferry and park vessels only.

For updates on the project go to www.nps.gov/chis.