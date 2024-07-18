Anchoring and Mooring in Avalon and Two Harbors”

The best way to visit Catalina Island is on your own boat. You can anchor or take a mooring in your favorite cove, use your dinghy to go ashore and pretty much do as you please. If you are heading over to the island for your first time, try visiting a known venue with plenty to offer: Avalon Harbor at the northeast corner of the island or Two Harbors near the northwest corner.

Inside Avalon Harbor, you will find anchoring space in the City Anchorage west of the red jetty light on the Casino breakwater. At depths ranging from 80 to 120 feet, you will need nearly 400 feet of chain and nylon rode to keep your boat secure. And obviously, you must stay safely clear of all obstructions, including mooring cans.

Owners of moorings in Avalon Harbor must call ahead or go to cityofavalon.com to reserve a mooring. Moorings are available to the pubic when not in use by mooring owners. Upon arriving at the harbor, wait for one of the red harbor patrol boats to show up and assign you a mooring.

Outside the harbor and toward the east, you will find plenty of open-roadstead anchoring just southeast of Lover’s Cove, which has been off limits to anchoring since strong gales and tall waves demolished the boardwalk in December 1982. You may use harbor float docks for loading and offloading, but the time limit is 10 minutes. Boats left unattended for long periods will receive citations from Harbor Police.

In the outer anchorage, you will find ample space to drop the hook in relatively shallow water. As long as the wind is blowing consistently from the west at 10 to 18 knots (12 to 21 mph), the prevailing wind throughout much of the year, you should have no trouble finding a secure day anchorage. Stay safely away from the rocks and allow enough swing room for at least a four-to-one scope of anchor chain. If there is a chance of a northerly, particularly Santa Ana winds in late fall, it is best to avoid Catalina until favorable winds return. Strong waves smashing against the north coast can throw vessels big and small up onto the rocks.

For a quieter vacation with fewer tourists, head to Two Harbors (“the Isthmus”) at the west end of Catalina. This tends to be the choice of those looking for a bit more privacy and distance from neighbors while still having access to shore amenities. At their closest point, the two anchorages lie less than a mile apart. However, the two locations are quite dissimilar in many respects.

On the north side lies Isthmus Cove, an easy sail from the harbors of Redondo Beach, Los Angeles, Long Beach and Newport Beach. Around the cove lie several adjoining coves: on the east side, Fisherman’s Cove, reserved exclusively for the University of Southern California, and Little Fisherman’s Cove, lying to the southwest of Fisherman’s.

Little Fisherman’s can fit only four or five vessels safely. Unfortunately, there are times when a skipper drops his anchor chain over another boat’s chain. Fist waving and eye-opening epithets are known to settle these matters on short order. If you do plan to anchor in this beautiful cove, surrounded by a rocky cliff, a small beach and a shallow, rocky area great for snorkeling, you will need to deploy both your bow anchor and stern anchor, keeping the vessel pointing outward toward the larger bay. If Little Fisherman’s is full, fortunately, there is usually plenty of space available immediately outside the small cove with depths from 30 to 50 feet, still a comfortable range for most cruising vessels.

On the opposite side of Little Fisherman’s are Fourth of July Cove and Cherry Cove, both covered by mooring balls, which can be rented through the Harbor Department or Catalina Mooring Service. If you choose to anchor outside these or any other anchorages at Catalina, you must stay at least 100 yards from the closest mooring ball. Dropping the hook 100 yards outside the mooring fields of Fourth of July or Cherry Cove will put you in very deep water. Therefore, your best bet for anchoring is in the area lying near Little Fisherman’s.

In the middle of Isthmus Cove lies a huge mooring field where there are virtually always unoccupied moorings available for rent. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, particularly on weekends, the cove is alive with loud music and flashing lights as deck parties roar through the night, so be prepared for the lively mood. If you want quiet, your best bet is to sail over in the middle of the week.

To escape the noise and sleep in peace even on weekends, try Catalina (“Cat”) Harbor on the south side of the Isthmus. Your trip around West End Rock and along the south side will definitely pay off. Motoring over crystal clear, blue water, along striated cliffs of ancient sedentary rock on the south side is one of the main attractions of heading over to Cat Harbor.

Cat Harbor is covered largely by a mooring field, but there usually is enough anchorage space outside the field for a handful of boats. Few vessels use the moorings, so expect to be able to moor close to the dock at the head of the inlet.

One great advantage of coastal cruising on your own ocean-going vessel, complete with two or more anchors, refrigeration, fishing gear and an entertainment system, is the freedom to anchor in cozy, little inlets away from “civilization.” Drop a hook and line in the water, sip a margarita and smile with deep satisfaction at your simple pleasures.

See you at Catalina!