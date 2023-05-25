Annual Catalina Wine Mixer is Back on Catalina Island

CATALINA ISLAND — From June 2-3, the Catalina Island Company will host the Annual Catalina Wine Mixer made popular by the famous 2008 comedy Step Brothers. The event will take place from 12-10 p.m. General admission is $109 and includes unlimited wine tastings. General admission plus is $154 and includes unlimited wine tastings and whiskey, spirits, and craft beer tastings, and VIP is $449 and includes all the above and exclusive access. The schedule for the weekend is as follows:

JUNE 2

– VIP Reception from 5 – 7 p.m. at Island Spa Catalina

– Heavy hors d’oeuvres and wine from award-winning RUSACK Vineyards and the musical sounds of Michael Physick

– Opening Bash from 5:30 – 8 p.m. in front of the Casino

– Tacos, beer, wine, and live entertainment by the Kelly Boyz

– Movie screening of Step Brothers from 8 – 10 p.m. at the Avalon Theatre; See the movie that started it all inside the historic Casino Theatre

– Beach party from 9:30 p.m. – midnight at Descanso Beach Club

JUNE 3

– Descanso Beach Club will be open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– The Catalina Wine Mixer ticketed festivities at Descanso Beach Club will start at 3 p.m. for VIPs and 4 p.m. for general admission attendees.

– Whiskey and spirits tastings from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Antonio’s Pizzeria and Cabaret sample tastings of small-batch whiskeys and spirits

– Craft beer tastings from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Biergarten (more details to come)

– VIP wine pairing lunch at 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Avalon Grille

Melier will host the pairing. This seated experience will feature wines from some of Napa’s top artisanal vintners, served alongside a curated selection of dishes from the culinary team at Avalon Grille. During the experience, the wine team from Melier will guide guests through each pairing and share the stories behind the wines and the vintners that created them.

– VIP unlimited wine tastings early access from 3 – 4 p.m. at Descanso Beach Club

– Early access to the wine-tasting lawn for VIPs

– VIP Lounge at Catherine’s Terrace from 3 – 10 p.m. at Descanso Beach Club

– Complimentary wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres throughout the event

– VIP and general admission unlimited wine tastings on the lawn from 4 – 6 p.m. at Descanso Beach Club

– Sample wines from over 15 wineries and beers from local craft breweries while listening to live entertainment.

– Live entertainment on the lawn until 10 p.m. featuring DJ Michael Basic, SPLYCE, Presley Aronson, Kelly Boyz, and Phantom Planet.

– Must Be 21 Years of Age or Older to Attend

To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/catalina-wine-mixer-2023-tickets-479287861897.