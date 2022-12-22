Annual Surf City Splash & Pancake Breakfast

HUNTINGTON BEACH— On Jan. 1 at 9 a.m., the City of Huntington Beach will begin celebrating the new year with a day of food, music, and a dip in the Pacific Ocean for the 23rd annual Surf City Splash and Pancake Breakfast. No wetsuits are allowed— that’s cheating. A pancake breakfast will be held from 9 -11:45 a.m., and the dip takes off at noon. In addition, a costume contest will be judged at 11 a.m., and vendors will line Main Street all day. At 1:30 p.m., the Opportunity Drawing and Auction winners will be announced. The auction tickets are $1 each or 15 for $10. In addition, there is a beach clean-up on Dec. 31 from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m., and if you participate in it, you get two tickets for the auction on Jan. 1. The event is located at the start of the pier at PCH and Main. The event will be supporting the Surfrider Foundation. For more information on the splash or the beach clean-up or to register, please visit https://www.thelocalhb.com/surf-city-splash.

