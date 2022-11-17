Another Very Cheerful Shop Catalina Holiday Kick-Off and Tree Lighting Celebration

CATALINA ISLAND— On Dec. 3, Love Catalina Island will kick off the 29th Annual “Shop Catalina” Holiday Kick-Off & Tree Lighting from 12-8 p.m., a month-long event hosted to commence the holiday season on the island. Shoppers can pick up their Catalina Island shopping discount cards from Dec. 3-10 from participating island retailers; discount cards are valid through Dec. 24. More than 20 shops in Avalon will have their doors open to offer rarely discounted items like jewelry, art, clothing, and other unique gifts.

Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present. They will arrive in style on an Avalon Fire Truck and will oversee the annual Christmas tree lighting. Next, guests will get into the holiday spirit with caroling from the Catalina Kid Ventures performers, who are set to perform on the Wrigley Stage just after 4 p.m. Following their rendition of holiday favorites, The Jingle Singers will perform, welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus to town, and then set off on foot through the streets of Avalon, spreading holiday cheer.

In addition, shoppers can find treasure code words at participating retailers, then enter treasure code words online, and be entered to win one of three Catalina Island Gift Certificate Grand Prizes valued at up to $125.

Guests can stop by the Wrigley Stage in the town center and roast s’mores. You can also purchase See’s Candies, hot chocolate, and popcorn to refuel for all that shopping.

Local crafters, organized by the Catalina Island Art Association, will sell their handiwork at the Glenmore Plaza Hotel at the Annual Christmas Craft Boutique. In addition, while mom and dad shop, kids can make their own holiday ornament to take home. Residents and visitors can enjoy viewing and judging folksy gingerbread creations.

While the tree lighting ceremony will be held only on Dec. 3, shoppers will have an entire week, from Dec. 3-10, to visit each participating retailer to pick up their Discount Card. For a complete list of all participating shops, visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/shop-catalina/.