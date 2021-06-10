Aquarium of the Pacific Hosts Underwater Artists

LONG BEACH一 The Aquarium of the Pacific is hosting a series of online art classes throughout the summer for kids and their families to engage with the aquarium through creativity.

The series started on April 17 and will continue to run periodically on Saturday mornings throughout the summer until August 21.

An aquarium educator guides young artists through a step-by-step process of sharing observations of ocean marine life to create themed art projects using tools like colored pencils, markers, and watercolor paints.

The program uses live animal webcams and other mediums to share fun animal facts, explore ocean science, and encourage students to engage and learn about their subjects in a hands-on fashion.

The event rotates between four themes, coral reefs, kelp forests, octopuses, and whales. Each theme offers different species and habitats for artists to take inspiration from.

June 19 will focus on the colorful ocean communities of coral reefs, exploring their nooks and crannies and the creatures that rely on them for shelter and food.

The class will look at coral reefs as a whole and can zoom in on specific animals to draw inspiration for their aquatic-themed art project.

The 45-minute sessions will start at 10 a.m. and run until 10:45 a.m. on sporadic Saturdays throughout the summer.

After June 19 there are three more dates for the event, July 17 will focus on whales, Aug. 7 will focus on octopuses, and Aug. 21 will focus on kelp forests.

Artists will need adult supervision, their own set of art supplies – using whatever medium they are comfortable with, and a Zoom connection.

The event is recommended for children between 5 and 12-years-old and is $10 per household, 24-hour advanced booking is required.

To sign up for the event or learn more see the Aquarium of the Pacific website at https://www.aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/underwater_artists/ or call 562-590-3100.