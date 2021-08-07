Aquarium of the Pacific Partners with International Bird Rescue and Others for Tern Chick Rescue

LONG BEACH一 The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach has partnered with the International Bird Rescue, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Oiled Wildlife Care Network to assist in rescues of baby tern chicks in Long Beach Harbor. The birds have formed a colony on two barges in the harbor and chicks have been falling into the water and are in danger of drowning because the chicks have not grown their adult watertight feathers yet. Aquarium staff has been going out in boats daily to retrieve the chicks from the water where they are then transferred to the IBR clinic in San Pedro where they are then stabilized. As of July 16, more than 400 chicks had been rescued and brought to the clinic.

