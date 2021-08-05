Aquarium of the Pacific Starts Up Saturday Wetland Restoration

LONG BEACH一 Starting on Aug. 7 the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach will start to host its monthly habitat restoration event at the Los Cerritos Wetlands. The wetlands stewardship program is working to restore 66 acres of wetlands by removing non-native plants, planting native plants, collecting seeds for later use, and picking up trash. The events are led by trained naturalists and local educators and are open to everyone, although children under the age of 14 have to be accompanied by an adult. The program requests that participants wear closed-toe shoes, and suggest a hat and sunscreen. Water will be provided, but it is a plastic water bottle-free event and a reusable water bottle is requested. The events will be held the first Saturday of the month on August 7, September 4, October 2, November 6, and December 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will meet with staff at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and 1st St. in Seal Beach. For more information see https://bit.ly/3eZv2Fr.

