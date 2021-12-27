CATALINA一 Run Catalina Island will host the Avalon Benefit 50 Mile/50 K run on Jan. 8, 2022. The race is the oldest ultra-trail run in California; 2022 marks 41 years for the 50 Mile and four years for the 50 K. Runners will start in Avalon and traverse the entire island before returning to the starting point. There will be aid stations and volunteers posted throughout the trail, and runners can expect to see a bison or two while taking in the views. The race raises funds for the Lions Club of Avalon to benefit their work assisting the community on Catalina. Lions Club is an international service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in 200 countries worldwide. The Avalon chapter raises money to give back to the Avalon community through scholarships, community projects, and individual special needs. The club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. For more information on the club, contact Bernie Ramming at (310) 422-1406. Registration for the race ends on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.; there is a $110 entry fee for the 50 Mile Run and a $95 fee for the 50K Run. For more information, see the Run Catalina Website at https://www.avalon50.com/.

HARBOR ACTIVITY REPORT

November 2021

This Thanksgiving weekend saw more boats arrive than the past two years:

YEAR ARRIVING BOATS MOORING NIGHTS 2021 200 593 2020 129 489 2019 34 381

November 2021 stats are as follows:

People aboard boats 3156 Average Temp – High 66 Vessels Moored 789 Average Temp – Low 55 Vessels Anchored 99 Average Sea Temp 60 Moorings Sold / Transferred 2 / 0 Rain 0 Citations Issued / Discharges 1 / 0 Rain Days 0 Total Cruise Ship Passengers / Visits 6549 / 5 Weather Warnings 8

Avalon Harbor Patrol additional stats:

Emergency Medical/Other 5

Enforcement encounters 47

Public Assists (tow, wrap-up) 92

Security (patrol & port) 190

USCG Assists (info requests) 3