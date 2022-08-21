Balboa Fun Zone Has Become a Night Market

NEWPORT BEACH— The revitalized Balboa Fun Zone on the boardwalk of Balboa Village brings summer fun with Makers in the Zone, a sunset celebration with local artists, designers, creators, and festive food, drink, and live music.

The market highlights local artists and artisans. The announcement of which vendors are participating is released on Instagram the day of the event.

Past vendors that have attended include May Martin, Oceanwood Resin, Sol Tribe Apparel, Argaux Wines, and Castel Cards by Kelly. For the Aug. 25 market, it has been confirmed that Jonathan Salazar, OC Music Award Winner for “Best Male Singer Songwriter” will provide live music.

You can follow the fun zone on Instagram @balboafunzone to get updates on which vendors and craftsmen will be making an appearance at the upcoming night markets.

The market welcomes guests of all ages as the event transforms into a market in the courtyard in front of the iconic fun zone sign, left of the Ferris wheel.

Makers in the Zone will take place on the third Thursdays of each month from 5-9 p.m., until Sept. 22. The next event will be Aug. 25. It is not yet confirmed, but it is being considered for continuing the event into the winter season. Those wishing to participate as a vendor can contact info@balboafunzone.com. For more information on the events, please see www.balboafunzone.com.