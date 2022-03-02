Bat You Didn’t See That Coming
SAN DIEGO一 There is nothing like celebrating your birthday on the water and seeing something interesting while you are out there!
“Birthday Trip Celebration!” said Coletta Sport Fishing in a Jan. 23 Facebook photo. “Captain Jon running the Wanu and first mate Trevor on the back deck for a morning ½ day today. A bat ray and a leopard shark (both safely released) stopped by and wished James a Happy Birthday. Thanks, Tim for everything and for choosing Coletta sport fishing for your fishing adventure. Happy birthday from all of us here at CSF.”
Coletta Sport Fishing Facebook Photo