Biden-Harris Administration Allocates $27 Million to Community-Driven Marine Debris Solutions Under the Investing in America Agenda

The Department of Commerce and NOAA announced $27 million in funding for projects aimed at preventing and removing marine debris in coastal and Great Lakes communities. This initiative is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and is supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funding will encourage use of NOAA Sea Grant’s partnered approach, which combines scientific research with community engagement to develop effective solutions.

“Marine debris poses significant threats to water quality habitats, and economic opportunities in our coastal and Great Lakes communities. Thanks to President Biden’s commitment to investing in America, we are taking steps to address and remove this debris,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “With support from the Biden-Harris Administration, these projects will equip coastal communities across the country with the tools and resources needed to tackle marine debris, protect ecosystems and boost local economies.”

“By involving local communities in marine debris removal and prevention, we are addressing a pressing environmental issue while fostering collaboration, innovation and sustainable practices that will strengthen community resilience,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D.

The projects were selected through two competitive opportunities: the Marine Debris Challenge Competition and the Marine Debris Community Action Coalitions.

Marine Debris Challenge Competition

Eleven projects in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin were recommended for approximately $25 million in total funding. These projects aim to advance marine debris prevention and removal technologies and approaches. Examples include:

Developing a new marine robot inspired by the particle-collecting mechanism of snails for efficient marine microplastic removal. Texas and Florida: Evaluating the use of plastic versus non-plastic materials in oyster reef restoration.

Evaluating the use of plastic versus non-plastic materials in oyster reef restoration. California: Transforming ocean-sourced plastics into eco-friendly dyes for fashion and sustainable enzymes for laundry detergents.

For a full list of Marine Debris Challenge projects, visit the NOAA Sea Grant website.

Marine Debris Community Action Coalitions

Ten projects across California, Florida, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Vermont were recommended for approximately $2.9 million in total funding. These projects engage communities, particularly historically disadvantaged ones, in collaborative marine debris removal and prevention efforts. Examples include:

Forming a cross-boundary coalition in the western U.S.-Mexico border region to address cross-border debris flows and related issues.

Establishing “Zero Waste Miami,” a coalition of diverse stakeholders, including businesses and government, to develop a circular economic system focused on reduction, reuse, repair, recycling and composting.

For a full list of Marine Debris Community Action Coalitions, visit https://seagrant.noaa.gov/how-we-work/topics/marine-debris/.

These coalitions advance President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which ensures that at least 40% of the benefits from certain climate, clean energy and other federal investments flow to communities marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution and climate impacts.

“These programs will ensure that disadvantaged communities benefit from cleaner, safer coastal and marine environments,” said Jonathan Pennock, director of NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program. “The impact of this funding will be extensive, enhancing the ecological health of our coastlines and the well-being of the people who depend on them.”

These projects are part of the nearly $3 billion investment in three NOAA programs: Climate-Ready Coasts, Climate Data and Services and Fisheries and Protected Resources. This investment aims to address the climate crisis and bolster coastal resilience and infrastructure.

Visit NOAA’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act websites to learn more about how NOAA is collaborating with communities and to see current and future funding opportunities.