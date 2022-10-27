Big Bucks Caught at the Bisbee’s Series

The multimillion-dollar tournament is back for its 42nd year, where anglers from around the world travel to Los Cabos and compete for the heftiest prize in the tournament industry.

LOS CABOS— The Bisbee Tournaments series began their 42nd season in early August in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, beginning with the 23rd annual Bisbee East Cape Offshore in Buena Vista, with a record-breaking $1,614,425 cash prizes for 97 teams of anglers to compete for. The Bisbee’s tournament includes three events. The second tournament to take place is the Los Cabos Offshore Tournament, which took place Oct. 20-23 and will be followed by the largest and longest standing in the series, the Back & Blue Tournament from Oct. 25-29.

The 2022 Bisbee’s East Cape Offshore winners for first place for top tournament team won $61,110, first place for heaviest tuna won $20,370, and first place for heaviest dorado won $20,370; there were ten first-place payouts in total. For the complete scoring and awards, visit the Bisbee’s website.

During the Bisbee’s East Cape Offshore event, team Stella June’s angler, Hugo Pina, boated a 375-pound black marlin on the second day of the three-day event earning the team a rewarding $3,430 per pound payday equaling $1,286,385 of the $1,614,425 shared among the six winners of the 97 teams competing.

This raised the expectations of the Bisbee teams for another record-breaking year for the two following events held in Cabo San Lucas during the last half of October.

Millions of dollars are generated for the winners through entry fees for each event in the series. Daily Jackpots are optional to participate in, but if the angler decides to enter a jackpot, they must enter all fishing days of the tournament. For example, in the Black & Blue, with three days of fishing, the $500 Daily Jackpot would cost $1,500. The jackpot fees are per boat, not per angler. You can enter none, one, all, or any combination of jackpots; each tournament has at least five jackpots to win from.

The second tournament in the string is the 2022 Bisbee’s Los Cabos Offshore tournament which took place from Oct. 20-23, and the last is the Black & Blue. The results from these tournaments will be shared in the Nov. 11 issue of the Log.

Bob Bisbee founded the Bisbee’s Tournaments in 1981, an entrepreneur who parlayed an everyday fuel dock business in California into what is now the largest independently run big-game fishing tournament. The Black & Blue tournament was the first that Bisbee started with a total payout of $10,000, which has grown to more than 150 teams with millions of dollars on the line. In 2006 the, Black & Blue had its biggest overall cash payout of $4,165,960. This was, and remains, the largest payout in sportfishing history.

Over the years, each tournament has developed its personality, with the East Cape Offshore being a laid-back “Cabo fishing as it used to be” styled event. The Los Cabos, which takes place just days before the Black & Blue each year, is nicknamed the “Little Bisbee’s” and is more of a social event full of camaraderie where friends can meet, trade stories, and get in a few days of fishing before the “Big Show.”

The final tournament in the series, Bisbee’s Black & Blue Marlin Tournament, is tough to describe to those who have never been. It’s a five-day event described as organized chaos full of passionate excitement. The lively city of Cabo San Lucas is the backdrop for thousands of people crowding the marina walkways to shop, party, and watch giant fish being weighed in at the scales in front of the world-famous Puerto Paraiso Entertainment Plaza. The Black & Blue is a once-in-a-lifetime affair that anglers never forget whether you take home memories or millions. The Black & Blue Tournament is the largest of the three and targets black marlin, blue marlin, pacific sailfish, spearfish, swordfish, and striped marlin, which is where it gets its name.

For more information on the events, to register, or watch the live scoring, please visit https://www.bisbees.com/home.