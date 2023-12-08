Bizarre Facts: It’s Electrifying!

If only an Electric Torpedo Ray could light up the Dana Point Boat Parade! Because Dana Wharf Sportfishing found a rare species at the end of their line on Nov. 29 – an electric torpedo ray.

An electric torpedo ray, also known as an electric ray or torpedo, is a type of fish belonging to the family Torpedinidae. These rays are known for their ability to produce electric shocks, which they use for various purposes, including hunting, self-defense and navigation. There are several species of electric rays, and they are found in both saltwater and freshwater environments, but it is rare when they make an appearance.

Electric rays have specialized electrogenic organs composed of modified muscle cells called electrocytes. These organs are arranged in stacks, and when activated, they can generate electric charges. The electric discharges are used for stunning or immobilizing prey, deterring predators and navigation. Specialized electroreceptor cells are distributed over the ray’s body, especially on the head and around the mouth. These electroreceptor cells are sensitive to the electric fields generated by the ray’s electric organ discharge (EOD).

The ray can sense changes in the electric field around it, allowing it to perceive the presence of nearby objects, including other fish, prey or potential obstacles.

In addition to navigation, the electric shock produced by these rays serves various purposes. For hunting, they can use low-voltage discharges to locate buried prey, such as crustaceans and small fish. When threatened by predators, they can deliver more powerful shocks for self-defense. Electric rays are generally nocturnal hunters who spend much of their time buried in the substrate during the day, becoming active at night. They are opportunistic feeders, using their electric sense to detect prey hidden in the sand during low-visibility hours.

Electric rays are typically found in sandy or muddy bottoms of coastal and offshore waters. They are commonly encountered in tropical and temperate seas around the world, but some species can also inhabit brackish and freshwater environments.

The ray’s physical appearance is traditional, with a flattened body resembling a round or oval disc with large pectoral fins that are often fused to the head. They are well-adapted for life on the seafloor. Most species have a camouflaging coloration that helps them blend with their surroundings.

While electric rays are fascinating creatures, they can potentially deliver electric shocks that may be uncomfortable or even harmful to humans. However, these shocks are usually not dangerous and are more of a defense mechanism for the ray. As with any wildlife, observing them from a respectful distance in their natural habitat is advisable. No one was harmed in catching this ray, but it was an electrifying experience for all on board.