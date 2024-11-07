Bizarre Facts: Part 1 — Does Rain Affect Offshore Deep-Sea Fishing?

When it comes to fishing, there are a lot of quirky myths and legends — some more bizarre than others. One question that always seems to pop up when dark clouds roll in is whether rain affects offshore deep-sea fishing. You might picture raindrops scaring off fish or making them somehow harder to catch, but the reality is far more interesting (and way more complicated) than that.

The short answer is that fish don’t mind getting wet — fish live in water, right? Therefore, the idea that rain might somehow be a shock to them is, well, a bit silly. Whether it’s sunny or rainy on the surface, the deep-sea environment where many fish live is relatively stable. Offshore fish like tuna, marlin, and swordfish are cruising around way below the surface where raindrops don’t penetrate. This brings us back to the original question, does rain affect them directly? Not at all.

But wait, don’t throw your rain jacket overboard just yet! While the rain itself doesn’t bother the fish, there are some indirect ways that rainy weather can impact your deep-sea fishing experience.

Rain and Surface Changes: A Fishy Frenzy?

Even though offshore fish are swimming in the deep blue, rain can change things on the surface of the ocean in surprising ways. For one, rain can cause changes in water temperature at the surface. Rainwater is often cooler than the seawater below, which can create a temporary cool layer on the ocean’s surface. In short, this is because it originates in colder regions of the atmosphere and lacks the heat-retaining properties of seawater. This cooler layer can cause baitfish to school in tighter formations or move to different depths. And where baitfish go, bigger gamefish are sure to follow.

Rain can also stir up the water by creating surface disturbances and mixing layers of water, causing a bit of a feeding frenzy for smaller fish. This, in turn, attracts larger predators like tuna or dorado, which see the chaotic surface action as an all-you-can-eat buffet. Rain might also reduce surface glare and calm some fish that are sensitive to bright, sunny conditions. Many big game fish are sensitive to surface light, and this sensitivity often affects their behavior, feeding patterns, and depth preferences. In some cases, rain could actually improve your chances of reeling in a big one.

It’s All About the Atmosphere

Believe it or not, fish are sensitive to changes in atmospheric pressure, and rain is often a sign that a change is coming. Before a storm, when barometric pressure drops, fish can become more active and aggressive in their feeding. Some anglers believe this “feeding window” right before a storm can lead to some of the best catches of the day.

Barometric pressure, also known as atmospheric pressure or air pressure, is the force exerted by the weight of the atmosphere above a certain point on Earth. It is measured using a barometer, and changes in barometric pressure are often used to predict weather patterns.

However, after a storm passes and the pressure begins to rise again, fish often become sluggish and less likely to bite. Therefore, while the rain itself might not directly affect fish behavior, the associated changes in barometric pressure can certainly influence how many fish you’ll catch — and when.

Now let’s ask the question, is it worth fishing in the rain? The simple answer: Yes! Offshore deep-sea fishing can still be fantastic in the rain, especially when you factor in the feeding patterns of both baitfish and larger predators. As long as safety isn’t an issue and you’re prepared with rain gear, there’s no reason to call off your deep-sea adventure just because of a little downpour. Direct your eyes over to the article, Fast Facts: Safety Precautions When Fishing in the Rain, on page 6 for tips if you plan on going out during rainy weather.

Maximizing Your Catch in Rainy Conditions

To get the most out of deep-sea fishing during rainy weather, anglers should focus on preparation and timing. Let’s recap some key points to make the most of your rainy-day fishing trip:

Watch for Baitfish Activity: Rain can push baitfish to the surface or into tighter schools. Keep an eye on the water for signs of surface activity, as this often signals that larger predatory fish are nearby.

Rain can push baitfish to the surface or into tighter schools. Keep an eye on the water for signs of surface activity, as this often signals that larger predatory fish are nearby. Pay Attention to Barometric Pressure: Plan your trip around pressure changes. If you know a storm is coming, try to get out on the water before it hits, as fish will often feed more actively just before a storm arrives. TIP: Boaters can gauge atmospheric pressure before setting sail using various methods. Traditional barometers, both analog and digital, offer accurate readings. Plus, weather apps on smartphones provide real-time barometric pressure for specific locations. Marine weather websites like NOAA Weather and AccuWeather offer detailed forecasts including barometric pressure trends. By monitoring these changes, boaters can make informed decisions about optimal fishing times and locations, as fluctuations in pressure can significantly impact fish behavior and activity.

Plan your trip around pressure changes. If you know a storm is coming, try to get out on the water before it hits, as fish will often feed more actively just before a storm arrives. TIP: Boaters can gauge atmospheric pressure before setting sail using various methods. Traditional barometers, both analog and digital, offer accurate readings. Plus, weather apps on smartphones provide real-time barometric pressure for specific locations. Marine weather websites like NOAA Weather and AccuWeather offer detailed forecasts including barometric pressure trends. By monitoring these changes, boaters can make informed decisions about optimal fishing times and locations, as fluctuations in pressure can significantly impact fish behavior and activity. Take advantage of apps like Windy (https://windy.app/ ) and Buoyweather (https://www.buoyweather.com/#7/33.5/-119/SWELL) to track rain patterns and barometric pressure shifts. These tools can help you make strategic decisions about when and where to fish for the best results.

Stay Safe: While rain itself won’t usually deter fish, bad weather can escalate quickly. Always prioritize safety and be prepared to cut your trip short if conditions worsen.

Rain doesn’t have to put a damper on your deep-sea fishing trip. In fact, under the right conditions, it can enhance your chances of landing a big catch. By understanding how rain, surface changes, and barometric pressure affect fish behavior, and by using modern weather tools to track the best fishing windows, offshore anglers can turn rainy days into productive days on the water.

Just remember — fish don’t mind getting wet, so why should you?