Blessing of the Waters

VENTURA— On Jan. 9, the Ventura Harbor Village will host its annual Epiphany Service: Blessing of the Water, from noon until 1 p.m. The St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church of Camarillo is inviting residents for a procession of clergy, choir, and divers from The Greek Restaurant to the nearby dockside. Youths will dive into the water from the back of a Harbor Patrol vessel to retrieve a floating cross that will be tossed into the water, by the priest. Divers are primarily youths, but adults are welcomed to participate separately as well.

The event, that has been held in the harbor since 1980, is to bless and protect the waters and those who sail on them. Swimming for the cross is believed to bring special blessings for the rest of the year to those who choose to dive. In addition, whoever succeeds in retrieving the cross will have good luck for an entire year. Following the ceremony, a luncheon will be served at The Greek, a restaurant located in Ventura that has hosted the luncheon since 1995. The luncheon is a fundraiser for St. Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church.

For more information, please contact Lynn Mikelatos at (805) 650-5350 or email lynn@thegreekventura.com.