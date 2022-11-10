Boatyard Guide 2023
The Log’s Guide to Southern California Boatyards
The hunt for the perfect boatyard for regular maintenance, repairs, or a major refit project can be tedious as Southern California offers a wide range of full-service boatyards, each with its own specialties and staff of skilled craftspeople.
The Log’s 2023 Guide to Southern California Boatyards (including facilities in Mexico) aims to serve as a starting point for boaters searching for the right repair and haul-out facility for their individual needs. In addition, this guide provides key data about Southern California boatyard options, including areas of specialty and on-site amenities, to narrow down the many choices.
The guide includes the latest contact information for each local boatyard, such as a name, address, phone number, fax number, website, and email address, if available.
The Log recently surveyed the region’s boatyards to ensure that each listing is as accurate and up-to-date as possible. The Log assumes no responsibility for changes that may have occurred since the survey was conducted. Please email information on any changes needed for next year’s guide to editor@thelog.com.
MEXICO
Abaroa Boat Yard
Topete s/n, Zona Comercial
23060 La Paz, Baja California Sur
Mexico
(044) 612-19-77-762
(044) 612-12-89-138
abaroamarineyard.com
victorabaroa@abaroamarineyard.com
Specialties: Boat repair and maintenance on all kinds of boats. 40-ton Travelift.
Astilleros Pescadores Unidos de Mazatlán
Manzana 2 3era etpa s/n
Parque Ind. Alfredo V. Bonfil
82050 Mazatlán, Sinaloa
Mexico
011-52-669-981-1242 phone
011-52-669-982-3057 fax
ingealfonso@yahoo.com.mx
Specialties: Steel, aluminum, fiberglass and woodwork. Offers 24-hour security. Travelift: 150 ton.
Atalanta Marina, S.A. de C.V.
Marlin 1 Esquina Caracol
Interior Marina Palmira
La Paz, Baja California Sur
Mexico
011-52-612-121-5186 phone
011-52-612-121-6445 fax
lourdesatalanta@hotmail.com
Specialties: Haulouts, offers parking, 24-hour security, and warehouses for rent.
Baja Naval S.A. de C.V.
Av. de la Marina
#10 Zona Centro
Ensenada, Baja California
Mexico 22800
+52-646-174-0020 phone
bajanaval.com
marina@bajanaval.com
boatyard@bajanaval.com
Specialties: Full-service boatyard and Marina; more than 30 years of experience. Marina with more than 50 slips that range from 33 to 80 feet. LP systems, fiberglass, hull extensions, interior, and exterior carpentry, bottom jobs, bow thrusters and stabilizer systems, mig and tig welding, and mechanical services for boats up to 70 tons. Within walking distance of downtown Ensenada.
Cabo Yacht Center
Adjacent to IGY Marina Cabo San Lucas
Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur
Mexico 23410
624-143-3020 local phone
619-819-8779 from U.S.
866-702-6337 toll free from U.S.
caboyachtcenter.net
Specialties: Mechanical repairs, perform warranty work, and one acre of land on the marina. Fabricate, repair, and refurbish vessels. Center bilingual staff can help, 24-hour security, water, electricity, and 72-ton-capacity marine Travelift.
Gran Peninsula Yacht Center
Azueta 202
Ensenada, Baja California
Mexico 22800
+52-646-178-8020 phone
granpeninsula.com
info@granpeninsula.com
Specialties: Full-service boatyard. Capable of hauling vessels with an LOA of 262 feet (80 meters) and beams up to 52 feet (16 meters) on a 2,500-ton Lloyd’s Register-certified Synchrolift. Lloyd’s and ABS inspections, bunkering, and docking services for up to 300 feet. Gran Peninsula is the result of a market-driven conversion for larger yachts. Management and ownership are the same as Baja Naval Boatyard.
Marina Fonatur Operadora Portuaria, S.A. de C.V.
Av. de las Americas #110, Col. San Antonio El Zacatal
La Paz, Baja California Sur
Mexico
011-52-612-124-2206
Specialties: Full-service marina with 85-ton Travelift, launch ramp, dry storage, 24-hour security, restrooms with shower facilities, laundry facilities, swimming pool and Jacuzzi spa, wireless Internet access, first-aid services, fuel supply – regular and diesel, boat slips up to 140 feet and free parking.
Marine Group de Los Cabos
Puerto Los Cabos Marina
Paseo de Los Pescadores
S/N Int. # 3 Colonia La Playa
San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur 23400
1-619-600-5539 from U.S.
011-52-624-105-6500 from Mexico
marinegroupcabo.com
Specialties: Hurricane-protected, full-service boatyard offering haulouts, surveys, maintenance, bottom painting, mechanical work, dry storage, and boat supplies. 150-ton Travelift, hurricane-protected dry storage for boats and tenders. Marine supply store offering hundreds of brands. Just a 10-minute drive from the major airport and a 30-minute drive from Cabo San Lucas.
NIZA Marine
Blvd. Costero 1392-2
Plaza Caracol, Zona Centro
Ensenada, Baja California
Mexico 22880
011-52-646-174-2422
1-619-780-9622
nizamarine.com
Specialties: Provides a Concierge Marine Service specializing in Top side Painting with Alexseal & Awlgrip products (certified), Bottom paint, Teak decks, Custom fiberglass (hard tops, fuel tanks), Carpentry work, Interior – Exterior varnish, Custom Stainless Steel. Port captain clearance, Private round-trip transportation from Southern California to Ensenada. Other services by subcontract: Mechanic, Electrical, Upholstery – Enclosures
Opequimar
Paseo de la Marina Sur 214
Puerto Vallarta C.P. 48354
Mexico
011-52-322-221-1800 phone
011-52-322-221-1978 fax
opequimar.com
info@opequimar.com
Specialties: Full-service boatyard with 80 –100-ton Travelift, dry yard, dock fuel station, new and previously owned vessels for sale. Open daily, 365 days a year.
Talleres Navales Bercovich
Carretera A Pichilingue KM 8
Puerto de La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico
011-52-612-121-6363 phone and fax
044-612-157-7572 cell
bercovichboatworks.com
navalesbercovich@prodigy.net.mx
Specialties: Provides full yard services to haul, launch and store vessels up to 20 tons. Bottom service, topside service, fiberglass repairs, sandblasting, welding and fabrication, complete topside paint, mechanical repairs, and dry storage of up to 20 tons. 24-hour security. 20-ton hydraulic trailer and 150-ton railway. Haulouts up to 200 tons on the marine railway. Power boats to 120 feet.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Aquarius Marine Inc.
9384 Frost Mar Place
San Diego, CA 92121
858-866-1525 phone
aquariusmarineinc.com
aquariusmarineinc@gmail.com
Specialties: Full-service trailer-boat repair for all makes and models (outboard, inboard, and sterndrive vessels), trailer-boat storage, trailer repair, fiberglass repair, and canvas work. Located minutes from the water, open seven days a week.
Driscoll Boat Works
2500 Shelter Island Drive
San Diego, CA 92106
619-226-2500 phone
619-224-0280 fax
driscollinc.com
Specialties: A family-owned full-service boatyard operating on Shelter Island for more than 60 years, offering a complete range of services for boats from 20 to 200 feet.
Driscoll Mission Bay Boat Yard and Marina
1500 Quivira Way
San Diego, CA 92106
619-221-8456 Boatyard
619-321-3887 Marina
driscollmissionbay.com
Specialties: Lift capacity: 100-ton Travelift. Mechanical repairs, electrical repairs, woodworking, painting, aluminum work, steelwork, gelcoat repairs. Canvas and upholstery and rigging are subcontracted. Electronics, moorage, deli, bathrooms, and showers.
Intrepid Boat Works
2700 Shelter Island Drive
San Diego, CA 92106
619-272-6915
Intrepidboatworks.com
Specialties: Lift capacity: 25ton travel lift Dry storage facility for survey or haul and load to trailer service crane service available for mast or engines.
Koehler Kraft
2302 Shelter Island Drive
San Diego, CA 92106
619-222-9051 phone
619-222-4332 fax
koehlerkraft.com
info@koehlerkraft.com
Specialties: Full-service marine repairs and refits. Lift capabilities include a 40-ton marine railway or sling haul-out with a 90-ton crane. A mobile 90-ton crane is available for rigging, mast work, and engine repowering. Full-service boatyard offers bottom paint, mechanical repairs, fiberglass and gel-coat repairs, LP, and enamel paint application. Complete metal fabrication shop on-site. Woodworking shop on-site: finish carpentry, cabinetwork, planking, and other structural repair work. Complete restorations and new construction. 150-foot work dock available. Clients may do some work with restrictions. Moorage, limited dry storage, restaurants nearby, restrooms and showers. Koehler Kraft Custom Boat Building is located on-site. Family-owned and operated since 1938, specializing in personal one-on-one attention for boats and boat owners. The website offers weekly progress updates for owners to monitor ongoing and past projects—home of the San Diego Wooden Boat Festival.
Marine Group Boat Works-Headquarters
997 G St.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
619-427-6767 phone
619-427-0324 fax
marinegroupboatworks.com
Specialties: Full-service boatyard with yards in two locations: San Diego and Los Cabos. Haulouts, surveys, Coast Guard inspections, insurance estimates, maintenance, bottom and hull painting, mechanical work, prop and shaft work, PropScan, engine repairs/repowers, custom metal fabrication, machining parts, and more. 665-ton, 150-ton, 100-ton, and 25-ton Travelifts. Boat storage is available in the Cabo location.
Nielsen Beaumont Marine Inc.
2420 Shelter Island Drive
San Diego, CA 92106
619-223-BOAT (2628) phone
619-222-9109 fax
nielsenbeaumont.com
info@NielsenBeaumont.com
Specialties: San Diego’s only authorized Hamilton Jet boatyard on San Diego Bay. Full-service facility can handle a wide range of mechanical, electrical, carpentry and paint work; has machine shop, and weld shop.
Oceanside Marine Centre
1550 Harbor Drive N.
Oceanside, CA 92054
760-722-1833 phone
760-722-1828 fax
oceansidemarinecentre.com
Specialties: Full-service boatyard with large discount marine chandlery on site. Repower specialists. Highly qualified technicians. Authorized dealer for Yanmar Marine, Cummins Marine, Volvo Penta, MerCruiser, Honda Marine, Westerbeke, and Universal Diesel Marine Engines.
Safe Harbor Shelter Island
2330 Shelter Island Drive #1
San Diego, CA 92106
619-222-0481 phone
Specialties: Now with a lifting capacity of 165 tons. Full-prep antifouling work, fiberglass, hull extensions, hardtops, flybridge enclosures, gel-coat blister repair, yacht refinishing, cleaning and varnishing, new and used yacht sales, upholstery, engine and outdrive sales and service, hull and topside painting, mechanical, electronic sales and service, sign painting, electrical, woodworking, insurance, rigging, and yacht maintenance.
San Diego Boat Movers
6996-A Mission Gorge Road
San Diego, CA 92120
619-582-0700
sandiegoboatmovers.com
info@sandiegoboatmovers.com
Specialties: Fully licensed and insured boat transport service; will deliver anywhere within the continental United States and Hawai’i (temporarily suspended). Boat storage is also available.
ORANGE COUNTY
Balboa Boat Yard of California
2414 Newport Blvd.
Newport Beach, CA 92663
949-673-6834 phone
balboaboatyard.com
info@balboaboatyard.com
Specialties: A full-service yard specializing in everything from basic bottom service to complex repower projects. Sportfishers, motoryachts and trawlers. All aspects of repair and refitting.
Basin Marine
829 Harbor Island Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
949-673-0360 phone
949-673-0625 fax
basinmarine.com
Specialties: Bottom painting. Haulouts, offloads, on-loads, commissioning, crane work, prop and shaft repair, through-hull and transducer installation, bow and stern thruster installation and repair, fiberglass fabrication and repair, DuPont paint certified, LP and gel-coat repair. Cabo, Grand Banks, and Hinckley Yachts service center. 50-ton marine Travel-lift. All water is recycled.
Dana Point Shipyard
34671 Puerto Place #A
Dana Point, CA 92629
949-661-1313 phone
949-661-5247 fax
danapoint-shipyard.com
jasonmorris@danapoint-shipyard.com
Specialties: Repowering, all mechanical repairs, electrical, woodworking, full chandlery. Aluminum/stainless steel welding and fabrication, all shipwright services, rigging, LP painting. DIY space available.
K & H Marine
2387 N. Batavia
Orange, CA 92865
Bob: 714-321-5543
714-637-8780 phone
714-637-9121 fax
knhmarine.com
info@knhmarine.com
Specialties: 50 years in the same location in the city of Orange. We specialize in fiberglass and gelcoat repair, upholstery, canvas, and boat covers, engine and outdrive repair and replacement, used boats, engines, outdrives, new and used boat trailer sales and repairs, boat rentals.
Kozwel Boatworks Inc.
2601 S. Yale St.
Santa Ana, CA 92704
714-432-1771
kozwel.com
pawel@kozwel.com
Specialties: Premier Volvo Penta and Crusader authorized dealer, IPS certified, diesel and gasoline engines, marine gearboxes, custom development, high-performance engines and setups, hydraulic systems, commercial vessels, and technical consulting.
Larson’s Shipyard
2705 W. Coast Highway
Newport Beach, CA 92663
949-548-3641 phone
949-548-3645 fax
larsonshipyard.com
larsonshipyard@aol.com
Specialties: Restoration of wooden boats to installation of today’s electronics. Haulouts, bottom painting, electrical, mechanical, rigging, custom painting, full detailing, fiberglass/gelcoat repairing as well as engine and outdrive services.
Lido Dry Stack
151Shipyard Way, Suite 7
Newport Beach, CA 92663
949-673-9330 phone
949-673-1338 fax
lidoyachtanchorage.com
info@lidoyachtanchorage.com
Newport Harbor Shipyard
151 Shipyard Way, Suite 5
Newport Beach, CA 92663
949-723-6800 phone
949-723-6808 fax
newportharborshipyard.com
jsalem@newportharborshipyard.com
Specialties: Full-service boatyard. Offers a variety of services for vessels up to 140 feet, including haulouts to 90 tons, custom carpentry, bottom painting, topside painting, fiberglass repairs, electrical, plumbing, engine repairs and service, electronics sales, and installation, offloads, commissioning, and marine hardware store.
Outbound Yacht Services Inc.
34241 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 201
Dana Point, CA 92629
949-488-0652 phone
949-489-0704 fax
outboundyachtservices.com
info@outboundyachtservices.com
Specialties: Air conditioning and heating, electrical systems, electronics, navigation, stabilization systems, thruster and steering, watermaker as well as system engineering and design.
Sea & Ski Marine Inc.
740-A Ohms Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
949-646-7813 phone
949-646-3009 fax
seanskimarine.com
seaski@sbcglobal.net
Specialties: Authorized Volvo-Penta Service Center. From routine maintenance to complete engine installations, repair and servicing of gasoline and diesel engines, stern drives, and electrical.
South Coast Shipyard
223 21st St.
Newport Beach, CA 92663
949-675-2837 phone
southcoastshipyard.com
scsyinc@yahoo.com
Specialties: Full-service boatyard. Haulouts, bottom painting, thru-hulls, mechanical, painting, fiberglass and gelcoat repairs, electrical, fabrication, woodworking, rigging, and detailing.
Sunset Aquatic Shipyard
2901 Edinger Ave., Building B
Huntington Beach, CA 92649
562-592-2841 phone
562-592-5614 fax
Specialties: Boatyard with 75-ton Travelift. Bottom Painting, Custom welding, and fabrication, and Do-It-Yourself yard.
West Coast Marine Service
1555 Newport Blvd.
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
949-515-2822 phone
949-515-2830 fax
www.westcoastmarine.com
info@wcmservice.com
Specialties: Authorized Yamaha outboard sales and service dealer as well as a full-service boatyard. Offers a wide range of boatyard services from bottom paint to outboard repair and warranty.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Al Larson Boat Shop
1046 S. Seaside Ave.
Terminal Island, CA 90731
310-514-4100 phone
310-831-4912 fax
larsonboat.com
jackwall@larsonboat.com
Specialties: Maintain and repair tugboats, government vessels, fireboats, ferries, barges, offshore oil equipment, research vessels, and yachts as well as many other types of marine equipment.
The BoatYard Marina del Rey
13555 Fiji Way
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
310-823-8964 phone
310-821-0569 fax
tbymdr.com
victor@tbymdr.com (Service Manager)
rick@tbymdr.com (Dockmaster)
Specialties: Full-service boatyard with three Marine Travelifts (35, 60 & 100-ton) and haulout ways for vessels up to 28 feet wide (beam). A new marina with 115 wet slips, remodeled bathrooms & showers, laundry, cable/internet, abundant parking, card key access, and CCTV security cameras. Garages and storage lockers built in 2019. Largest boatyard in Marina del Rey with experienced staff to answer all of your boating questions. Free haulout and launch after one-year tenancy in the marina. Certified Clean Marina.
Cabrillo Boat Shop
1500 Pier C
Long Beach, CA 90813
(562) 435-2628 phone
cabrilloboatshop@outlook.com
Specialties: 53 ton hauling capacity, Multihulls to 30’ beam crane service, bottom painting, LP painting, fiberglass repair, Re-powers, engine alignment, shaft & strut repair & fabrication. Offloads & onloads, Mast stepping & un-stepping. Factory authorized Mercury Outboard/ Stern drive Sales & Service. Authorized ACME Prop Dealer.
Cerritos Yacht Anchorage/Eddie’s Marine Service
Berth 205-C
1400 Anchorage Road
Wilmington, CA 90744
310-834-4737 office
contact@cerritosyacht.com
Specialties: A full-service boat yard, since 1940 specializing in a variety of boating services for vessels up to 33k lbs. We have extensive experience with both power boats and sailboats and offer all aspects of repair and retrofitting, including shipwright services, mechanic services, painting services, crane services and custom projects. Mechanic services: outboards, inboards, outdrives. Painting Services: Bottom paint, hull Paint, Topside paint, gelcoat, fiberglass and gelcoat repair. Shipwright services: all aspects of shaft work, thru hull work, seal work, rigging. Crane services: haulouts, surveys, off loads and on loads, engines in and out, masts un-step and step.
King Harbor Marine Center
831 N. Harbor Drive
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
310-374-8923 phone
310-374-8560 fax
Specialties: Lift capacity – 60-ton Travelift. Mechanical repairs: all engines, diesel, inboard outdrives, Volvo, MerCruiser, OMC. Electrical repairs, woodworking, chandlery. Painting: brush and spray. Gelcoat repairs, rigging shop, and electronics.
Marina Shipyard
6400 E. Marina Drive, #6
Long Beach, CA 90803
562-594-0995 phone
562-431-7457 fax
marinashipyard.com
mshydlb1@aol.com (general manager)
Specialties: One-stop marine center with full-service boatyard and chandlery. Hauling and launching (100-ton elevator boat lift and 15-ton crane), marine mechanics, hydro-washing, bottom painting, blister repair, shipwright, and fiberglass.
Seamark Boat Repair
13444 Bali Way
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
310-301-8303
Seamarkmdr.com
Windward Yacht Center
13645 W. Fiji Way
Marina del Rey, CA 90292
310-823-4581 phone`
310-306-0067 fax
windwardyachtcenter.com
simon@windwardyachtcenter.com (haul and repair)
chris@windwardyachtcenter.com (assistant yard manager)
dockmaster@windwardyachtcenter.com
Specialties: Full-service yacht and boat repair yard up to 100 tons. Fiberglass repair, bottom painting, mechanical, shipwright services. Do-it-yourself boat slips.
VENTURA COUNTY
Anacapa Boatyard
3203 Victoria Avenue
Oxnard, CA 93035
anacapaboatyard.com
(805) 985-1818 phone
Specialties: Full paint jobs, including gelcoat and fiberglass repairs. Engine mechanic, inflatable boat specialist, and canvas work available onsite. We welcome Do-It-Yourself or we can help!
Derecktor Ventura Inc.
Derecktor owned & operated since October 2020
1644 Anchors Way Drive, Ventura, CA 93001
Phone: 805-642-6755
Email: sales@derecktorventura.com
Website: www.derecktorventura.com
Specialties: Dockside servicing up to 100 ft and hauling vessels up to 60 ft with a 35-ton Travelift. Crane service is available on-demand along with a 20-ton negative forklift. Highly skilled professionals in engine repair, repowers, and mechanical systems, including hydraulics and refrigeration. Yanmar dealer; new Yanmar parts and engines available. On-site Yanmar mechanics, rigger, and Raymarine tech/electrician. Fabrication and welding in aluminum and stainless steel, with both manual and CNC machining. Complete driveline repair and modifications, including sail-drives and bow thruster installations. Electric and hybrid power conversions. Superb Awlgrip paint, racing bottoms, fiberglass, and composite repairs. Excellent woodworking and restoration skills. Rigging and mast repairs. In-house chandlery, a convenient fuel dock, and live bait is available at our Marina.
Seaside Boatyard and Marina
3615 S. Victoria Ave
Oxnard, CA 93035
805-985-6800 phone
805-985-6300 fax
Seasideboatyard.com
joe.camello@suntex.com (Service Manager)
Specialties: Full-service boatyard and marina. Two Marine Travelifts (50-ton and 75-ton), a 30-ton 110-foot-reach Hydraulic Mobile Boom Crane, and haulout ways for vessels up to 20 feet wide (beam). Largest boatyard in Ventura County with experienced staff to answer all your boating questions. Free haulout and launch after one year tenancy in marina. State of the art environmental clarifier for a cleaner approach to boating repair.
Ventura Harbor Boatyard
1415 Spinnaker Drive
Ventura, CA 93001
805-654-1433 phone
805-654-8066 fax
vhby.com
info@vhby.com
Specialties: A first-class shipyard servicing commercial and recreational vessels up to 200 tons. Two Travelifts: 35-ton and 220-ton lift. Services include painting, sandblasting, LP coatings, racing bottoms, fiberglass and gelcoat repairs, rigging, mechanical, welding, aluminum and stainless fabrication, stern extensions and bulbous bow installations, complete repowers and commissioning, and bow and stern thruster installations. A well-developed network of off-site services for small and large boat owners. Full range of repair, maintenance, and fabrication options. Do-it-yourselfers welcome. On-site chandlery. Convenient fuel dock. Crane and offloading services are available.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Harbor Marineworks
122 Harbor Way
Santa Barbara, CA 93109
harbormarineworks.com
805-965-0887 phone
Specialties: Full-service boatyard. Sterling LP application, fiberglass repair, custom logos, and haulouts.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Port San Luis Boatyard
3915 Avila Beach Dr.
Avila Beach, CA 93424
805-595-7895 phone
portsanluisboatyard.com
Specialties: This is one of the few small, self-service boatyards in coastal California. Full line of marine supplies and marine repair shop on-site. Outboard engine sales and service.
Service inboard gas and diesel engines, outboard two and four-stroke models, transmissions, and overdrive. Repair and replace thru hulls and propeller shafts.