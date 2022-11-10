Boatyard Guide 2023

The Log’s Guide to Southern California Boatyards

The hunt for the perfect boatyard for regular maintenance, repairs, or a major refit project can be tedious as Southern California offers a wide range of full-service boatyards, each with its own specialties and staff of skilled craftspeople.

The Log’s 2023 Guide to Southern California Boatyards (including facilities in Mexico) aims to serve as a starting point for boaters searching for the right repair and haul-out facility for their individual needs. In addition, this guide provides key data about Southern California boatyard options, including areas of specialty and on-site amenities, to narrow down the many choices.

The guide includes the latest contact information for each local boatyard, such as a name, address, phone number, fax number, website, and email address, if available.

The Log recently surveyed the region’s boatyards to ensure that each listing is as accurate and up-to-date as possible. The Log assumes no responsibility for changes that may have occurred since the survey was conducted. Please email information on any changes needed for next year’s guide to editor@thelog.com.

MEXICO

Abaroa Boat Yard

Topete s/n, Zona Comercial

23060 La Paz, Baja California Sur

Mexico

(044) 612-19-77-762

(044) 612-12-89-138

abaroamarineyard.com

victorabaroa@abaroamarineyard.com

Specialties: Boat repair and maintenance on all kinds of boats. 40-ton Travelift.

Astilleros Pescadores Unidos de Mazatlán

Manzana 2 3era etpa s/n

Parque Ind. Alfredo V. Bonfil

82050 Mazatlán, Sinaloa

Mexico

011-52-669-981-1242 phone

011-52-669-982-3057 fax

ingealfonso@yahoo.com.mx

Specialties: Steel, aluminum, fiberglass and woodwork. Offers 24-hour security. Travelift: 150 ton.

Atalanta Marina, S.A. de C.V.

Marlin 1 Esquina Caracol

Interior Marina Palmira

La Paz, Baja California Sur

Mexico

011-52-612-121-5186 phone

011-52-612-121-6445 fax

lourdesatalanta@hotmail.com

Specialties: Haulouts, offers parking, 24-hour security, and warehouses for rent.

Baja Naval S.A. de C.V.

Av. de la Marina

#10 Zona Centro

Ensenada, Baja California

Mexico 22800

+52-646-174-0020 phone

bajanaval.com

marina@bajanaval.com

boatyard@bajanaval.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard and Marina; more than 30 years of experience. Marina with more than 50 slips that range from 33 to 80 feet. LP systems, fiberglass, hull extensions, interior, and exterior carpentry, bottom jobs, bow thrusters and stabilizer systems, mig and tig welding, and mechanical services for boats up to 70 tons. Within walking distance of downtown Ensenada.

Cabo Yacht Center

Adjacent to IGY Marina Cabo San Lucas

Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur

Mexico 23410

624-143-3020 local phone

619-819-8779 from U.S.

866-702-6337 toll free from U.S.

caboyachtcenter.net

Specialties: Mechanical repairs, perform warranty work, and one acre of land on the marina. Fabricate, repair, and refurbish vessels. Center bilingual staff can help, 24-hour security, water, electricity, and 72-ton-capacity marine Travelift.

Gran Peninsula Yacht Center

Azueta 202

Ensenada, Baja California

Mexico 22800

+52-646-178-8020 phone

granpeninsula.com

info@granpeninsula.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard. Capable of hauling vessels with an LOA of 262 feet (80 meters) and beams up to 52 feet (16 meters) on a 2,500-ton Lloyd’s Register-certified Synchrolift. Lloyd’s and ABS inspections, bunkering, and docking services for up to 300 feet. Gran Peninsula is the result of a market-driven conversion for larger yachts. Management and ownership are the same as Baja Naval Boatyard.

Marina Fonatur Operadora Portuaria, S.A. de C.V.

Av. de las Americas #110, Col. San Antonio El Zacatal

La Paz, Baja California Sur

Mexico

011-52-612-124-2206

Specialties: Full-service marina with 85-ton Travelift, launch ramp, dry storage, 24-hour security, restrooms with shower facilities, laundry facilities, swimming pool and Jacuzzi spa, wireless Internet access, first-aid services, fuel supply – regular and diesel, boat slips up to 140 feet and free parking.

Marine Group de Los Cabos

Puerto Los Cabos Marina

Paseo de Los Pescadores

S/N Int. # 3 Colonia La Playa

San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur 23400

1-619-600-5539 from U.S.

011-52-624-105-6500 from Mexico

marinegroupcabo.com

phorner@marinegroupbw.com

Specialties: Hurricane-protected, full-service boatyard offering haulouts, surveys, maintenance, bottom painting, mechanical work, dry storage, and boat supplies. 150-ton Travelift, hurricane-protected dry storage for boats and tenders. Marine supply store offering hundreds of brands. Just a 10-minute drive from the major airport and a 30-minute drive from Cabo San Lucas.

NIZA Marine

Blvd. Costero 1392-2

Plaza Caracol, Zona Centro

Ensenada, Baja California

Mexico 22880

011-52-646-174-2422

1-619-780-9622

nizamarine.com

mario@nizamarine.com

Specialties: Provides a Concierge Marine Service specializing in Top side Painting with Alexseal & Awlgrip products (certified), Bottom paint, Teak decks, Custom fiberglass (hard tops, fuel tanks), Carpentry work, Interior – Exterior varnish, Custom Stainless Steel. Port captain clearance, Private round-trip transportation from Southern California to Ensenada. Other services by subcontract: Mechanic, Electrical, Upholstery – Enclosures

Opequimar

Paseo de la Marina Sur 214

Puerto Vallarta C.P. 48354

Mexico

011-52-322-221-1800 phone

011-52-322-221-1978 fax

opequimar.com

info@opequimar.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard with 80 –100-ton Travelift, dry yard, dock fuel station, new and previously owned vessels for sale. Open daily, 365 days a year.

Talleres Navales Bercovich

Carretera A Pichilingue KM 8

Puerto de La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico

011-52-612-121-6363 phone and fax

044-612-157-7572 cell

bercovichboatworks.com

navalesbercovich@prodigy.net.mx

Specialties: Provides full yard services to haul, launch and store vessels up to 20 tons. Bottom service, topside service, fiberglass repairs, sandblasting, welding and fabrication, complete topside paint, mechanical repairs, and dry storage of up to 20 tons. 24-hour security. 20-ton hydraulic trailer and 150-ton railway. Haulouts up to 200 tons on the marine railway. Power boats to 120 feet.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Aquarius Marine Inc.

9384 Frost Mar Place

San Diego, CA 92121

858-866-1525 phone

aquariusmarineinc.com

aquariusmarineinc@gmail.com

Specialties: Full-service trailer-boat repair for all makes and models (outboard, inboard, and sterndrive vessels), trailer-boat storage, trailer repair, fiberglass repair, and canvas work. Located minutes from the water, open seven days a week.

Driscoll Boat Works

2500 Shelter Island Drive

San Diego, CA 92106

619-226-2500 phone

619-224-0280 fax

driscollinc.com

stephen@driscollboatworks.com

Specialties: A family-owned full-service boatyard operating on Shelter Island for more than 60 years, offering a complete range of services for boats from 20 to 200 feet.

Driscoll Mission Bay Boat Yard and Marina

1500 Quivira Way

San Diego, CA 92106

619-221-8456 Boatyard

619-321-3887 Marina

driscollmissionbay.com

Specialties: Lift capacity: 100-ton Travelift. Mechanical repairs, electrical repairs, woodworking, painting, aluminum work, steelwork, gelcoat repairs. Canvas and upholstery and rigging are subcontracted. Electronics, moorage, deli, bathrooms, and showers.

Intrepid Boat Works

2700 Shelter Island Drive

San Diego, CA 92106

619-272-6915

Intrepidboatworks.com

Specialties: Lift capacity: 25ton travel lift Dry storage facility for survey or haul and load to trailer service crane service available for mast or engines.

Koehler Kraft

2302 Shelter Island Drive

San Diego, CA 92106

619-222-9051 phone

619-222-4332 fax

koehlerkraft.com

info@koehlerkraft.com

Specialties: Full-service marine repairs and refits. Lift capabilities include a 40-ton marine railway or sling haul-out with a 90-ton crane. A mobile 90-ton crane is available for rigging, mast work, and engine repowering. Full-service boatyard offers bottom paint, mechanical repairs, fiberglass and gel-coat repairs, LP, and enamel paint application. Complete metal fabrication shop on-site. Woodworking shop on-site: finish carpentry, cabinetwork, planking, and other structural repair work. Complete restorations and new construction. 150-foot work dock available. Clients may do some work with restrictions. Moorage, limited dry storage, restaurants nearby, restrooms and showers. Koehler Kraft Custom Boat Building is located on-site. Family-owned and operated since 1938, specializing in personal one-on-one attention for boats and boat owners. The website offers weekly progress updates for owners to monitor ongoing and past projects—home of the San Diego Wooden Boat Festival.

Marine Group Boat Works-Headquarters

997 G St.

Chula Vista, CA 91910

619-427-6767 phone

619-427-0324 fax

refit@marinegroupbw.com

marinegroupboatworks.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard with yards in two locations: San Diego and Los Cabos. Haulouts, surveys, Coast Guard inspections, insurance estimates, maintenance, bottom and hull painting, mechanical work, prop and shaft work, PropScan, engine repairs/repowers, custom metal fabrication, machining parts, and more. 665-ton, 150-ton, 100-ton, and 25-ton Travelifts. Boat storage is available in the Cabo location.

Nielsen Beaumont Marine Inc.

2420 Shelter Island Drive

San Diego, CA 92106

619-223-BOAT (2628) phone

619-222-9109 fax

nielsenbeaumont.com

info@NielsenBeaumont.com

Specialties: San Diego’s only authorized Hamilton Jet boatyard on San Diego Bay. Full-service facility can handle a wide range of mechanical, electrical, carpentry and paint work; has machine shop, and weld shop.

Oceanside Marine Centre

1550 Harbor Drive N.

Oceanside, CA 92054

760-722-1833 phone

760-722-1828 fax

oceansidemarinecentre.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard with large discount marine chandlery on site. Repower specialists. Highly qualified technicians. Authorized dealer for Yanmar Marine, Cummins Marine, Volvo Penta, MerCruiser, Honda Marine, Westerbeke, and Universal Diesel Marine Engines.

Safe Harbor Shelter Island

2330 Shelter Island Drive #1

San Diego, CA 92106

619-222-0481 phone

Shelterisland@shmarinas.com

Specialties: Now with a lifting capacity of 165 tons. Full-prep antifouling work, fiberglass, hull extensions, hardtops, flybridge enclosures, gel-coat blister repair, yacht refinishing, cleaning and varnishing, new and used yacht sales, upholstery, engine and outdrive sales and service, hull and topside painting, mechanical, electronic sales and service, sign painting, electrical, woodworking, insurance, rigging, and yacht maintenance.

San Diego Boat Movers

6996-A Mission Gorge Road

San Diego, CA 92120

619-582-0700

sandiegoboatmovers.com

info@sandiegoboatmovers.com

Specialties: Fully licensed and insured boat transport service; will deliver anywhere within the continental United States and Hawai’i (temporarily suspended). Boat storage is also available.

ORANGE COUNTY

Balboa Boat Yard of California

2414 Newport Blvd.

Newport Beach, CA 92663

949-673-6834 phone

balboaboatyard.com

info@balboaboatyard.com

Specialties: A full-service yard specializing in everything from basic bottom service to complex repower projects. Sportfishers, motoryachts and trawlers. All aspects of repair and refitting.

Basin Marine

829 Harbor Island Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

949-673-0360 phone

949-673-0625 fax

basinmarine.com

Specialties: Bottom painting. Haulouts, offloads, on-loads, commissioning, crane work, prop and shaft repair, through-hull and transducer installation, bow and stern thruster installation and repair, fiberglass fabrication and repair, DuPont paint certified, LP and gel-coat repair. Cabo, Grand Banks, and Hinckley Yachts service center. 50-ton marine Travel-lift. All water is recycled.

Dana Point Shipyard

34671 Puerto Place #A

Dana Point, CA 92629

949-661-1313 phone

949-661-5247 fax

danapoint-shipyard.com

jasonmorris@danapoint-shipyard.com

Specialties: Repowering, all mechanical repairs, electrical, woodworking, full chandlery. Aluminum/stainless steel welding and fabrication, all shipwright services, rigging, LP painting. DIY space available.

K & H Marine

2387 N. Batavia

Orange, CA 92865

Bob: 714-321-5543

714-637-8780 phone

714-637-9121 fax

knhmarine.com

info@knhmarine.com

Specialties: 50 years in the same location in the city of Orange. We specialize in fiberglass and gelcoat repair, upholstery, canvas, and boat covers, engine and outdrive repair and replacement, used boats, engines, outdrives, new and used boat trailer sales and repairs, boat rentals.

Kozwel Boatworks Inc.

2601 S. Yale St.

Santa Ana, CA 92704

714-432-1771

kozwel.com

pawel@kozwel.com

Specialties: Premier Volvo Penta and Crusader authorized dealer, IPS certified, diesel and gasoline engines, marine gearboxes, custom development, high-performance engines and setups, hydraulic systems, commercial vessels, and technical consulting.

Larson’s Shipyard

2705 W. Coast Highway

Newport Beach, CA 92663

949-548-3641 phone

949-548-3645 fax

larsonshipyard.com

larsonshipyard@aol.com

Specialties: Restoration of wooden boats to installation of today’s electronics. Haulouts, bottom painting, electrical, mechanical, rigging, custom painting, full detailing, fiberglass/gelcoat repairing as well as engine and outdrive services.

Lido Dry Stack

151Shipyard Way, Suite 7

Newport Beach, CA 92663

949-673-9330 phone

949-673-1338 fax

lidoyachtanchorage.com

info@lidoyachtanchorage.com

Newport Harbor Shipyard

151 Shipyard Way, Suite 5

Newport Beach, CA 92663

949-723-6800 phone

949-723-6808 fax

newportharborshipyard.com

jsalem@newportharborshipyard.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard. Offers a variety of services for vessels up to 140 feet, including haulouts to 90 tons, custom carpentry, bottom painting, topside painting, fiberglass repairs, electrical, plumbing, engine repairs and service, electronics sales, and installation, offloads, commissioning, and marine hardware store.

Outbound Yacht Services Inc.

34241 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 201

Dana Point, CA 92629

949-488-0652 phone

949-489-0704 fax

outboundyachtservices.com

info@outboundyachtservices.com

Specialties: Air conditioning and heating, electrical systems, electronics, navigation, stabilization systems, thruster and steering, watermaker as well as system engineering and design.

Sea & Ski Marine Inc.

740-A Ohms Way

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

949-646-7813 phone

949-646-3009 fax

seanskimarine.com

seaski@sbcglobal.net

Specialties: Authorized Volvo-Penta Service Center. From routine maintenance to complete engine installations, repair and servicing of gasoline and diesel engines, stern drives, and electrical.

South Coast Shipyard

223 21st St.

Newport Beach, CA 92663

949-675-2837 phone

southcoastshipyard.com

scsyinc@yahoo.com

Specialties: Full-service boatyard. Haulouts, bottom painting, thru-hulls, mechanical, painting, fiberglass and gelcoat repairs, electrical, fabrication, woodworking, rigging, and detailing.

Sunset Aquatic Shipyard

2901 Edinger Ave., Building B

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

562-592-2841 phone

562-592-5614 fax

Specialties: Boatyard with 75-ton Travelift. Bottom Painting, Custom welding, and fabrication, and Do-It-Yourself yard.

West Coast Marine Service

1555 Newport Blvd.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

949-515-2822 phone

949-515-2830 fax

www.westcoastmarine.com

info@wcmservice.com

Specialties: Authorized Yamaha outboard sales and service dealer as well as a full-service boatyard. Offers a wide range of boatyard services from bottom paint to outboard repair and warranty.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Al Larson Boat Shop

1046 S. Seaside Ave.

Terminal Island, CA 90731

310-514-4100 phone

310-831-4912 fax

larsonboat.com

jackwall@larsonboat.com

Specialties: Maintain and repair tugboats, government vessels, fireboats, ferries, barges, offshore oil equipment, research vessels, and yachts as well as many other types of marine equipment.

The BoatYard Marina del Rey

13555 Fiji Way

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

310-823-8964 phone

310-821-0569 fax

tbymdr.com

victor@tbymdr.com (Service Manager)

rick@tbymdr.com (Dockmaster)

Specialties: Full-service boatyard with three Marine Travelifts (35, 60 & 100-ton) and haulout ways for vessels up to 28 feet wide (beam). A new marina with 115 wet slips, remodeled bathrooms & showers, laundry, cable/internet, abundant parking, card key access, and CCTV security cameras. Garages and storage lockers built in 2019. Largest boatyard in Marina del Rey with experienced staff to answer all of your boating questions. Free haulout and launch after one-year tenancy in the marina. Certified Clean Marina.

Cabrillo Boat Shop

1500 Pier C

Long Beach, CA 90813

(562) 435-2628 phone

cabrilloboatshop@outlook.com

Specialties: 53 ton hauling capacity, Multihulls to 30’ beam crane service, bottom painting, LP painting, fiberglass repair, Re-powers, engine alignment, shaft & strut repair & fabrication. Offloads & onloads, Mast stepping & un-stepping. Factory authorized Mercury Outboard/ Stern drive Sales & Service. Authorized ACME Prop Dealer.

Cerritos Yacht Anchorage/Eddie’s Marine Service

Berth 205-C

1400 Anchorage Road

Wilmington, CA 90744

310-834-4737 office

contact@cerritosyacht.com

Specialties: A full-service boat yard, since 1940 specializing in a variety of boating services for vessels up to 33k lbs. We have extensive experience with both power boats and sailboats and offer all aspects of repair and retrofitting, including shipwright services, mechanic services, painting services, crane services and custom projects. Mechanic services: outboards, inboards, outdrives. Painting Services: Bottom paint, hull Paint, Topside paint, gelcoat, fiberglass and gelcoat repair. Shipwright services: all aspects of shaft work, thru hull work, seal work, rigging. Crane services: haulouts, surveys, off loads and on loads, engines in and out, masts un-step and step.

King Harbor Marine Center

831 N. Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

310-374-8923 phone

310-374-8560 fax

Specialties: Lift capacity – 60-ton Travelift. Mechanical repairs: all engines, diesel, inboard outdrives, Volvo, MerCruiser, OMC. Electrical repairs, woodworking, chandlery. Painting: brush and spray. Gelcoat repairs, rigging shop, and electronics.

Marina Shipyard

6400 E. Marina Drive, #6

Long Beach, CA 90803

562-594-0995 phone

562-431-7457 fax

marinashipyard.com

mshydlb1@aol.com (general manager)

Specialties: One-stop marine center with full-service boatyard and chandlery. Hauling and launching (100-ton elevator boat lift and 15-ton crane), marine mechanics, hydro-washing, bottom painting, blister repair, shipwright, and fiberglass.

Seamark Boat Repair

13444 Bali Way

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

310-301-8303

Seamarkmdr.com

seamarkmarine@gmail.com

Windward Yacht Center

13645 W. Fiji Way

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

310-823-4581 phone`

310-306-0067 fax

windwardyachtcenter.com

simon@windwardyachtcenter.com (haul and repair)

chris@windwardyachtcenter.com (assistant yard manager)

dockmaster@windwardyachtcenter.com

Specialties: Full-service yacht and boat repair yard up to 100 tons. Fiberglass repair, bottom painting, mechanical, shipwright services. Do-it-yourself boat slips.

VENTURA COUNTY

Anacapa Boatyard

3203 Victoria Avenue

Oxnard, CA 93035

anacapaboatyard.com

(805) 985-1818 phone

Specialties: Full paint jobs, including gelcoat and fiberglass repairs. Engine mechanic, inflatable boat specialist, and canvas work available onsite. We welcome Do-It-Yourself or we can help!

Derecktor Ventura Inc.

Derecktor owned & operated since October 2020

1644 Anchors Way Drive, Ventura, CA 93001

Phone: 805-642-6755

Email: sales@derecktorventura.com

Website: www.derecktorventura.com

Specialties: Dockside servicing up to 100 ft and hauling vessels up to 60 ft with a 35-ton Travelift. Crane service is available on-demand along with a 20-ton negative forklift. Highly skilled professionals in engine repair, repowers, and mechanical systems, including hydraulics and refrigeration. Yanmar dealer; new Yanmar parts and engines available. On-site Yanmar mechanics, rigger, and Raymarine tech/electrician. Fabrication and welding in aluminum and stainless steel, with both manual and CNC machining. Complete driveline repair and modifications, including sail-drives and bow thruster installations. Electric and hybrid power conversions. Superb Awlgrip paint, racing bottoms, fiberglass, and composite repairs. Excellent woodworking and restoration skills. Rigging and mast repairs. In-house chandlery, a convenient fuel dock, and live bait is available at our Marina.

Seaside Boatyard and Marina

3615 S. Victoria Ave

Oxnard, CA 93035

805-985-6800 phone

805-985-6300 fax

Seasideboatyard.com

joe.camello@suntex.com (Service Manager)

Specialties: Full-service boatyard and marina. Two Marine Travelifts (50-ton and 75-ton), a 30-ton 110-foot-reach Hydraulic Mobile Boom Crane, and haulout ways for vessels up to 20 feet wide (beam). Largest boatyard in Ventura County with experienced staff to answer all your boating questions. Free haulout and launch after one year tenancy in marina. State of the art environmental clarifier for a cleaner approach to boating repair.

Ventura Harbor Boatyard

1415 Spinnaker Drive

Ventura, CA 93001

805-654-1433 phone

805-654-8066 fax

vhby.com

info@vhby.com

Specialties: A first-class shipyard servicing commercial and recreational vessels up to 200 tons. Two Travelifts: 35-ton and 220-ton lift. Services include painting, sandblasting, LP coatings, racing bottoms, fiberglass and gelcoat repairs, rigging, mechanical, welding, aluminum and stainless fabrication, stern extensions and bulbous bow installations, complete repowers and commissioning, and bow and stern thruster installations. A well-developed network of off-site services for small and large boat owners. Full range of repair, maintenance, and fabrication options. Do-it-yourselfers welcome. On-site chandlery. Convenient fuel dock. Crane and offloading services are available.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Harbor Marineworks

122 Harbor Way

Santa Barbara, CA 93109

harbormarineworks.com

805-965-0887 phone

Specialties: Full-service boatyard. Sterling LP application, fiberglass repair, custom logos, and haulouts.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Port San Luis Boatyard

3915 Avila Beach Dr.

Avila Beach, CA 93424

805-595-7895 phone

portsanluisboatyard.com

portsanluisboatyard@gmail.com

Specialties: This is one of the few small, self-service boatyards in coastal California. Full line of marine supplies and marine repair shop on-site. Outboard engine sales and service.

Service inboard gas and diesel engines, outboard two and four-stroke models, transmissions, and overdrive. Repair and replace thru hulls and propeller shafts.