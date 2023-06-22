Calendar Event: Free Fishing Days!

For those who have never dedicated a day on the water to feel your bobber wiggle and then suddenly disappear under the water, now is your chance.

If fishing is the new adventure you’re ready to try your hand at, a great opportunity is coming. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers two free fishing days a year, and the first one is July 1. These days, you can fish without a sport fishing license.

Free Fishing Days bring the opportunity for a great, low-cost way to try your hand at fishing. Some CDFW Regions offer a Fishing in the City program where you can go fishing in the middle of major metropolitan areas, perhaps just a few blocks from your home. Fishing in the City and Free Fishing Day clinics educate beginner anglers about fishing ethics, habits, practical methods for catching fish, and fishing tackle. It’s also an opportunity to learn how to clean and prepare your catch so you can enjoy it for dinner that night.

While all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours, and stream closures, remain in effect, these are two days of the year when anyone can fish without purchasing a fishing license.

On Free Fishing Days, every angler must have the appropriate report card if they are fishing for:

steelhead

sturgeon

or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity River Systems.

The next Free Fishing Day after July 1 is Sept. 2. For more information, please visit https://wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.