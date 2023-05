DANA POINT— On May 21 from 9-11 a.m., the Dana Point Harbor Partners will host Stand Up to Trash: Ocean Mamas, a beach clean-up event. The clean-up will occur along Baby Beach and the Ocean Institute from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a lunch at 11 a.m. The free event will also feature guest speaker Nona, the Naturalist from Dana Wharf, to host an educational talk.

For more information, please visit https://danapointharbor.com/events/.