Calendar Events at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld Inside Look

SAN DIEGO— From January 14-16, SeaWorld will be offering SeaWorld’s Inside Look, a unique event that will take guests behind the scenes and give them an inside look into what it takes to maintain a zoological institution such as SeaWorld San Diego. The tour will let guests learn what it takes to be on the SeaWorld Rescue Team and will dive deeply into the world of orcas, dolphins, sharks, and more. Guests will hear and see firsthand everything it takes to provide the animals with care.

The park will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and the Inside Look tour is included with the price of admission.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.sandiego.org/members/attractions/seaworld-san-diego/events/seaworld-inside-look.aspx.

SeaWorld Mardi Gras

SAN DIEGO—For select dates from Jan. 21- Feb. 27, SeaWorld San Diego will bring Mardi Gras excitement to San Diego. The New Orleans-styled carnival event will be accompanied by live music provided by the Good Time Jazz band, colorful costumes, and Mardi gras infused creole and cajun foods like jambalaya, beignets, and more. Throughout the day, performers will put on shows near the Sky Tower stage to show off their costumes and lead family-friendly games and activities.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://seaworld.com/san-diego/events/mardi-gras/.