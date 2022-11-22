Calendar Events

Boat Ride with Santa through Dana Point Harbor

DANA POINT— On Dec. 3 and 4, Dana Wharf Whale Watching will offer guests of all ages a 20-minute boat ride throughout the Dana Point Harbor with Santa. The event will take place from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. each day, and tickets are $5 for children and adults. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Soroptimist of Capistrano Bay, a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities worldwide. All Santa boat rides will be on board The Dana Pride.

Guests are asked to check in 10 minutes before the scheduled trip. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://danawharf.com/whale-watching/boat-ride-with-santa/.

Kids are Free in December

DANA POINT— For the month of December, Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching will be letting children on board for free with the purchase of two full-price adult tickets to any of the following trips:

– Whale and dolphin watching adventure tour (daily)

– Half-day “limited load” fishing trips and twilight fishing trips

– ¾ day “limited load” fishing trip.

For more information or to book a trip, please visit https://danawharf.com/kids-free-december/.