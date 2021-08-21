Calendar Feature: Family Fun Labor Day Weekend from Campland on the Bay

SAN DIEGO一 Campland on the Bay, a resort campground on the shores of Mission Bay, is hosting a Family Fun weekend for Labor Day Sept. 3-6.

Campland offers RV and tent camping along Mission Bay, the campground has been around for over 50 years and was voted Best Staycation Location by the San Diego Union-Tribune in 2019 and in 2020.

Campground staff has packed in a flurry of family-friendly activities for the four-day weekend that ranges from sandcastle contests for the more creative to a game of bubble soccer to burn off some energy.

Staff members will be hosting all the events letting adults hang out and enjoy the bay.

As the day comes to an end bring blankets and chairs to set up in front of the stage for a series of open-air musical performances by tribute bands playing everything from Red Hot Chili Peppers to the best of the ’90s.

The full list of events is listed below, and to make a reservation or learn more about the weekend visit http://www.campland.com/.

CAMPLAND ACTIVITIES & LIVE ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, September 3

10 a.m.| Bubble Soccer 11 & under

11 a.m. | Bubble Soccer 12 & up

12 p.m. | Waterslide

12:30 p.m. | Howling Contest

1 p.m. | Talent Show

3:30 p.m. | Dodgeball 11 & under

4:15 P.M. | Dodgeball 12 & up (no age limit)

7 p.m. | Campland Rocks: Double Take – the ultimate boy band tribute show

Saturday, September 4

10:30 a.m.| Soccer 11 & under

11:15 a.m. | Soccer 12 & up

12 p.m. | Waterslide

1:30 p.m. | Bean Bags

3:30 p.m. | Dodgeball 11 & under

4 p.m. | Campland Rocks: Red Hot Cholo Peppers – Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute

4:15 p.m. | Dodgeball 12 & up (no age limit)

5 p.m. | Horseshoes (adults only)

7 p.m. | Campland Rocks: ‘90s Rock Show

Sunday, September 5

11 a.m. | Kickball (no age requirement)

12 p.m. | Waterslide

12:30 p.m. | Sandcastle Contest

1 p.m. | Bean Bags

2 p.m. | BBQ Contest

3:30 p.m. | Dodgeball 11 & under

4:15 p.m. | Dodgeball 12 & up

5 p.m. | Campland Rocks: I-90 – a tribute to the best of the ‘90s

7 p.m. | Campland Rocks: Cousin Oliver’s Cavalcade of Hits – ‘70s radio hits

Monday, September 6

10:30 a.m. | Basketball 11 & under

11:15 a.m. | Basketball 12 & up

12:15 p.m. | Pet Contest

12:30 p.m. | Bocce Ball (no age requirement)

1 p.m. | Photo Scavenger Hunt

2 p.m. | Arts and Crafts

3:30 p.m. | Dodgeball 11 & under

4:15 p.m. | Dodgeball 12 & up