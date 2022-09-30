Calendar Features

Channel Islands Harbor Presents the Parade of Frights

CHANNEL ISLANDS— The Channel Islands Harbor will host the inaugural Parade of Frights on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. The event is a non-competitive, Halloween-themed boat parade that will start with a pre-parade carnival and end with the parade starting at 6 p.m.

Ventura County Harbor Department Director Michael Tripp said the introduction of the Parade of Frights is another way for the boating community to come together while helping create a show for attendees watching from land.

“The Harbor is full of rich traditions that have helped us form a unique identity on the Central Coast and in Ventura County,” said Tripp in a press release. “We would love it if boaters would register, rally and dress up with their family and friends, and light up the night with decked-out, Halloween-themed vessels.”

Vessels interested in joining the parade will need to fill out a form that can be found at https://bit.ly/3LiRQPz.

Before the Parade of Frights boat parade, various organizations and businesses will offer Halloween-related events, activities, and discounts, which is still to be announced. Stay tuned at https://www.channelislandsharbor.org/event/2022-parade-of-frights/.

The Return of the HalloGras Cruise

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s 9th Annual HalloGras Cruise returns on Oct. 15 from 5-11 p.m., a cruise on a riverboat with live music, costume contests, dinner, and dancing. This year the event will feature bands including the Band of Gringos, Nightmare on 80’s Street, Daring Greatly, Safety Orange, Custard Pie, 3rd Project, and solo artists Nathan James and Robin Henkel. VIP dinner cruise passengers will begin boarding at 5 p.m. and will have dinner and dessert awaiting at a reserved table. At 6:30 p.m., the general admission passengers will board the Sternwheeler leaving the dock at 7:30 p.m. for a three-and-a-half-hour cruise on the calm waters of Mission Bay. Live music will play on all three levels of the boat the entire evening, with each band playing a 75-minute set. In addition, there will be two dance floors for guests. At 9:45 p.m., there will be a costume contest on the second level. The dinner buffet will include salmon, mango chicken, grilled vegetables, Mediterranean salad, potatoes, and a dessert—no refunds within 30 days of the event.

The event is located at:

Bahia Resort Hotel

998 West Mission Bay Drive

San Diego, CA 92109

Four ticket packages range from $45 (general admission) to $1050 (VIP for 11 people). For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-return-of-the-hallogras-cruise-tickets-357574905167

Marina Del Rey Halloween Haunted Blood Vessel Cruise

MARINA DEL REY— Marina Del Rey will host the Haunted Blood Vessel Halloween Marina Del Rey Midnight Harbor Cruise aboard The Entertainer Yacht, on Oct. 29. Guests will enjoy three decks to mingle, and two levels of music spun by Top L.A DJs while the boat cruises the Marina Del Rey harbor. Halloween costumes are encouraged to bring in the spooky holiday. The event will begin on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. and will go until 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Tickets for the 21 and over event range from $32- $250. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marina-del-rey-halloween-haunted-blood-vessel-cruise-tickets-343858258307?aff=erelexpmlt.