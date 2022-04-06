California Boating Congress to be held April 18-19

SACRAMENTO⸺ The California Boating Congress will resume in-person attendance for the first time in two years. The Marine Recreation Association scheduled an in-person event April 18 and 19 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sacramento. The sessions will center on the importance of the marine industry and recreational boating in California and are co-sponsored by the National Marine Manufacturers Association. In addition, there will be interactive hybrid events offered on the second day. To learn more or register for the event, see https://bit.ly/3uqyRuv.

