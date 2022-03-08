California Department of Fish and Wildlife Awards $13 Million for Coho Recovery Projects

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA一 On Feb. 22, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced they would award funding to 15 multi-beneficial restoration and protection projects for North Coast coho salmon recovery. Approximately $13 million was awarded to various projects under CDFW’s 2021 Proposition 1 North Coast Coho Recovery Proposal Solicitation Notice as part of the CDFW’s Cutting the Green Tape initiative. “We have an opportunity to double down on coho recovery on the North Coast this year,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham in a Feb. 22 press release. “We’re focusing grant funding in watersheds aligned with our North Coast Salmon Project while moving forward in key areas to improve the overall process under Cutting the Green Tape.”

Approved Projects:

Implementation Projects:

Garcia River Estuary Enhancement Project ($2,838,211 to The Nature Conservancy)

Bull Creek Hamilton Reach Instream and Floodplain Habitat Restoration Project ($2,425,232 to California Trout, Inc.)

Planning Projects:

Eel River Arundo Eradication Planning Project ($52,087 to the Eel River Watershed Improvement Group)

Greene Off-Channel Habitat Enhancement Design Project ($452,869 to the North Coast Resource Conservation and Development Council)

For more information and a complete list of projects, see https://wildlife.ca.gov/grants.