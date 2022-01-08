California Department of Fish and Wildlife Awards $9.7 Million for Fisheries Habitat Restoration Program Projects

CALIFORNIA一 The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced they would fully fund, to the tune of $9.7 million, 15 projects focused on restoration, enhancement, and protection of salmon habitat in California watersheds.

The projects were selected from 61 proposals submitted to the CDFW, totaling more than $35.9 million in funding, in response to the 2021 Fisheries Habitat Restoration Grant Solicitation. The funding will come from the Fisheries Restoration Grant Program, initially established in 1981. Funding will also come from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund, which has been a part of the program since 2000.

The Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund was established by Congress to reverse the decline of Pacific salmon and steelhead throughout California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Alaska.

The 15 projects will further the objectives of state and federal fisheries recovery plans, including removing barriers to fish migration, restoring riparian habitat, recovering wildfire impacts detrimental to rivers, and creating a more resilient and sustainably managed water resources system (e.g., water supply, water quality, and habitat) to withstand drought conditions.

“As 2021 draws to an end, while we reflect upon prolonged drought and seasonal wildfires, we must also maintain our focus on the importance of the work California restoration practitioners undertake,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham in a Dec. 22 press release. “These awarded projects represent a new year of extraordinary efforts to address the challenges to California’s ecosystems through the hard work, dedication, and passion of those Californians working to restore habitat for these iconic species.”

The projects were chosen by a board of scientists from the CDFW and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

A full list of funding projects can be found on the CDFW website at https://wildlife.ca.gov/Grants/FRGP/Funded.

Projects Funded in Southern California

South Coast Steelhead Coalition

Received: $305,473

Applicant: California Trout, Inc.

Project: This project integrates recovery efforts for endangered Southern California steelhead in

local watersheds to restore steelhead, conserve their ecological resilience, and protect

watershed beneficial uses. This will be accomplished by submitting at least eight grant

proposals to fund high priority projects; implementing at least six projects; holding quarterly

Coalition meetings; performing eight public outreach events, and presenting at one

professional conference.

FRGP 2021 Funding Opportunity

Received: $617,553

Applicant: California Conservation Corps -Watershed Stewards Program

Project: The California Conservation Corps Watershed Stewards Program in Partnership with

AmeriCorps (WSP) will engage 44 WSP Corpsmembers throughout coastal California to

enhance anadromous watersheds through restoration and protection, community

education and outreach events, recruiting volunteers for hands-on restoration projects, and

professional development.