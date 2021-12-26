California Wide Art Contest for Students K-12

CALIFORNA— California students in grades K-12 are invited to enter the California Coastal Art & Poetry Contest. Participants must enter online by Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Winners of the art and poetry will be selected in each of the five grade-level categories, (K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12). Winners will receive a $100 gift certificate to Blick Art Materials or a bookstore, as well as four tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. The teacher of each winner will also be awarded a $50 gift certificate from Acorn Naturalists, an educational supply store. All winning and honorably mentioned art and poetry pieces will be part of a traveling exhibit throughout 2022.

Contestants will upload their art or poetry (either by scanning or taking a photograph) and complete the entry form online at the California Coastal Commission website. The contest encourages participants to enter via online if possible but will also accept mailed in entries. Instructions are available in English and Spanish. Contestant guidelines can be found on the California Coastal Commission website. Members of the Tabula Poetica Center for Poetry at Chapman University will judge the contest. Those not entered in the contest can support the event by purchasing prints and other items featuring the artwork at the California Coastal Commission website.

The 2022 traveling exhibit is scheduled for the following venues and dates:

Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center in Ventura: May-June 2022;

Ford House Museum in Mendocino: July- Aug. 2022;

Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center in Newport Beach: Sept.-Oct. 2022;

Bear Valley Visitor Center at Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County: Nov.-Dec. 2022.