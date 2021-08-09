News & Departments News Briefs 

Cancun International Boat Show Rescheduled for December

Jordan B. DarlingAugust 9, 2021

CANCUN, Mexico一 On July 14 the Cancun International Boat Show announced that they were rescheduling the show for Dec. 3-5, in light of restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was set to be hosted on July 16 at the Marina Puerto Cancun in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The show will feature seven areas; the main exhibit area showcasing boats, engines, electronics, diving, and fishing equipment; a covered exhibit area for media and travel; the lower corridor for smaller exhibits; in-water boat exhibits for sea trials; a water taxi and yacht tender dock; a fun-zone demo area; and luxury yachts in the marina basin. For the December dates the event has added Visit Mexico, a private tourism company, as a sponsor and will be showcasing a 30-foot invisible snorkeling boat, e-power yachts, anti-fouling technical breakthroughs, and a walkthrough of the engine room of a 40-meter catamaran ferry. For tickets see http://www.cancunintlboatshow.com/en/tickets/.

