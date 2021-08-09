Cancun International Boat Show Rescheduled for December

CANCUN, Mexico一 On July 14 the Cancun International Boat Show announced that they were rescheduling the show for Dec. 3-5, in light of restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was set to be hosted on July 16 at the Marina Puerto Cancun in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The show will feature seven areas; the main exhibit area showcasing boats, engines, electronics, diving, and fishing equipment; a covered exhibit area for media and travel; the lower corridor for smaller exhibits; in-water boat exhibits for sea trials; a water taxi and yacht tender dock; a fun-zone demo area; and luxury yachts in the marina basin. For the December dates the event has added Visit Mexico, a private tourism company, as a sponsor and will be showcasing a 30-foot invisible snorkeling boat, e-power yachts, anti-fouling technical breakthroughs, and a walkthrough of the engine room of a 40-meter catamaran ferry. For tickets see http://www.cancunintlboatshow.com/en/tickets/.

Share This:

































