CARB Will Meet Again to Discuss Proposed Engine Regulations

CALIFORNIA— CARB is set to tentatively reconvene from March 24-25 to discuss the proposed engine regulations for commercial passenger vessels. The last meeting hosted by CARB was on Jan. 12 to address public comments in regard to the proposed amendments and regulations. The Mach 24 meeting is expected to conclude the ongoing discussion amongst CPV owners and CARB, but an agenda has not yet been released. In addition, the meeting has the possibility of being moved to April. Currently, the March 24 meeting is a webinar scheduled for 9 a.m., and 5 p.m. on March 25. To stay up to date with meeting agendas and dates, please visit the CARB website.

Share This:

































