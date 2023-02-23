Carnival ’23 Draws Boaters to La Paz and Mazatlan

La Paz and Mazatlan will host Carnival celebrations, Feb. 16 – 21, and boaters at anchor can get free front-row seats to dazzling parades, fireworks, bands and parties. Within La Paz harbor, the Malecon anchorage offers your best viewing, or slowly cruise the channel for a mile between Muelle Fiscal and the Windmill using binoculars. Seas permitting at Mazatlan, anchor off Avenida del Mar between Punta Tiburon and Valentino’s Castle east of Isla Venados. Events change daily during these first Carnivals since Covid. Tickets can be purchased for restaurants, costume parties and unique tours ashore.

