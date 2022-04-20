Catalina Community Clean-Up

AVALON— Roll up your sleeves! In honor of Earth Day, the Avalon Rotary club will put on a series of four community clean-ups. The first clean-up will be held on April 24. The clean-up will commence at 9 a.m. at the Avalon People’s Park across the street from Avalon City Hall. Then, volunteers will be dispersed into groups to clean up various areas of the city. The rotary club will provide trash bags, but participants are advised to bring their own gloves and face masks, which are optional for the event. In addition, volunteers are advised to wear closed-toed shoes and bring sun protection like a hat or sunscreen. The event is designed to get the community together while proactively keeping Avalon’s streets free of trash.

The dates for the following Community Clean-Ups are June 25, Sept. 3, and Nov. 5.