Catalina Connection

Día de Los Muertos Family Festival

AVALON— The Catalina Museum for Art & History will host the Día de Los Muertos Family Festival on Nov. 1 from 6-9 p.m. The event will be a lively celebration with events that will highlight the traditional Mexican cultural celebration of Día de Los Muertos. This is a tradition in Avalon that brings together Mexican cultural elements, dancing, music, and family-friendly activities.

The Día de Los Muertos multi-day holiday is traditionally celebrated Nov. 1-2, where family and friends gather to pay respects and to remember their family and friends who have died. In addition, marigolds, favorite foods and beverages, and Calaveras are placed on a home altar called an ofrenda to pay remembrance.

Sun County Micro Brew Festival in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS— On Nov. 5, the Two Harbors Activities & Adventures will present the Sun County Micro Brew Festival in Two Harbors from 1-4 p.m. The event was initially scheduled for Sept. 10 but was rescheduled due to weather complications. Therefore, all tickets purchased for the Sept. 10 event will remain valid for the Nov. 5 event.

The event will include live music from Band Overboard and a large selection of microbrews from more than 30 breweries. A ticket costs $88 and gets you a souvenir beer glass, complimentary appetizers, unlimited tastings from all participating breweries, and access to the silent auction. The event will also have games and photo booths for guests to enjoy. A portion of this event’s proceeds benefits Avalon High School students through the Sophie Tarbuck Scholarship Fund.