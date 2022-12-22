Catalina Connection

49th Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration

AVALON— On Dec. 31, Love Catalina will present the 49th Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Casino Ballroom from 6:45 p.m.- 1 a.m. Guests are invited to bring in the New Year with dancing at this optional black-tie event in the Casino Ballroom. Reservations include a gourmet buffet dinner with dessert, dancing to a live band, a glass of champagne to toast the New Year, party favors, and the classic midnight balloon drop. Musical entertainment will be provided by The Perfect Event’s Christien Anthony Band, featuring nine musicians, playing everything from big band music to contemporary and pop to appeal to guests of all ages, along with DJ Izzy. Reservations cost $199 and can be purchased online at https://www.lovecatalina.com/events/holidays/nye/?action=registrationForm&eventid=46&sessionuuid=. The required attire for gentlemen is a coat and tie, black-tie optional. For ladies, evening cocktail wear to formal ball gowns. A coat check will be available throughout the event on the Mezzanine level. Dinner reservations for your table are accepted for 7, 7:30, 8, or 8:30 p.m. The buffet dinner will be available until approximately 9:30 p.m., and the band will perform until approximately 12:30 a.m. Menu items are subject to change and/or substitution without notice, and all gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan menu items will be labeled. For more information or to book your reservation, please visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/events/holidays/new-years-eve/.

Catalina Polar Bear Plunge and Swim

AVALON— On Jan. 1 at 7:30 a.m., the City of Avalon will host the Polar Bear Plunge & Swim along with the Catalina Swim Club at Casino Drive Park. Intermediate to advanced swimmers will swim approximately one mile and then Polar Bear Plunge at 11 a.m. Guests can plunge or swim the pier. Hot chocolate and light refreshments will be served following the event. For more information, please contact the City of Avalon Recreation Department.

November Harbor Activity

People Aboard Boats 2128 Average Temp – High 65 Vessels Moored 532 Average Temp- Low 54 Vessels Anchored 79 Average Sea Temp 60 Moorings Sold/ Transferred 0/0 Rain 1.12 Citations Issued/ Discharges 0/0 Rain Days 3 Total Cruise Ship Passengers/ Visits 25,676/ 8 Weather Warnings 13