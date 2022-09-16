Catalina Connection: 32nd Annual Buccaneer Days

CATALINA— What’s a pirate’s favorite alphabet letter? The C! And across those seas is the 32nd Annual Buccaneer Days which returns to Two Harbors Oct. 6-8. The three-day pirate-themed event will have live entertainment on multiple stages, food and drink, a treasure hunt, a costume contest, a photo booth, and more. The event got its start on the shore of Isthmus Cove in 1989 and has become a beloved tradition. Pirates will gather in Two Harbors where the event will kick off on the evening of Oct. 6 with a live performance by Humble Hooligans, who will return to the stage on Oct. 7 along with Kelly Boyz and once again on Oct. 8 before event headliners, The Spazmatics. DJ Splyce will close the event out on Saturday night. It’s a plunderful life for pirate enthusiasts and no conspira-seas in sight! So, rum out quick to find your best pirate gear to compete in pirate contests and treasure hunts!

See a full schedule of events below:

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

6 -9 p.m.: House DJ

9-11 p.m.: Humble Hooligans

11 p.m. – 12 a.m.: House DJ

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Noon – 6 p.m.: House DJ

6-8 p.m.: Humble Hooligans

8-10 p.m.: House DJ

10 p.m. – Midnight: Kelly Boyz

12– 1:30 a.m.: House DJ

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

12 p.m. – 3 pm: House DJ

1 p.m.: Treasure Hunt

3 p.m. – 5 pm: tbd

4 p.m.: Costume Contest Sign Ups

5 p.m.: Costume Contest Main Stage

6 p.m. – 8 pm: House DJ

8 p.m. – 10 pm: tbd

10 p.m. – Midnight: tbd

12 – 1:30 a.m.: House DJ

Tickets for the event are $94 per person, and camping packages for Buffalo Park and Two Harbors are available for $184 per person. For more information, see https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/bucc-days/.