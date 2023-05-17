Catalina Connection—Food Edition

17th Annual Taste Around Avalon (June 1)

AVALON— On June 1, Love Catalina Island will present the 17th Annual Taste Around Avalon from 5-9 p.m. at the famous Green Pier. The event will include tasty food and drink tastings from Avalon’s most popular restaurants. Guests can vote for their favorite “Tastes” of food, drinks, and desserts as the Best Taste of the Year. Winning establishments will be awarded $100 each, plus bragging rights. This event kicks off Avalon Restaurant Week, which takes place from June 2-8. Participants wishing to sample all the food must purchase a voting card in advance. You can buy the cards from May 30- June 1 for $2 per card. Voting will occur in four categories: Appetizers/Main Dishes, Sweets & Treats, Cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages. Tasters who turn in their completed voting cards will be entered in a bonus drawing for the chance to win a $50 Catalina Island Gift Certificate. For more information, please visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/event/17th-annual-taste-around-of-avalon/1432/.

10th Annual Avalon Restaurant Week (June2-8)

Following the kickoff event, The Annual Taste Around Avalon is the 10th Annual Avalon Restaurant Week. Local restaurants around Avalon will curate special menus with unique dishes and drinks for guests that go beyond their regular menu. For more information, please visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/event/10th-annual-avalon-restaurant-week/1433/.