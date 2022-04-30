Catalina Connection: Lost at Seas 80s Beach Party

CATALINA⸺ Lost 80’s Live is hosting an 80’s themed weekend on Catalina Island from May 27-29. The event is a three-day party with movies nights featuring 80’s favorites like Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Ferris Buellers Day Off, and full beach parties to old 80s favorites hosted by DJ Richard Blade at Descano Beach Club.

A full schedule of events:

May 27, Lost at Seas 80s Beach Party Day 1

Beach Party featuring: A Flock of Seagulls, The English Beat, Missing Persons, Annabella’s Bow Wow Wow, Dramarama, Wally Palmar of the Romantics, Tommy Tutone, Josie Cotton, The Untouchables, Shannon hosted by DJ Richard Blade.

Showing of “Valley Girl” and “Fast Times At Ridgemont High” at the Avalon Theatre

May 28, Lost at Seas 80s Beach Party Day 2

Beach Party featuring: Oingo Boingo Former Members, A Flock of Seagulls, The English Beat, Missing Persons, Naked Eyes, Stacey Q, Musical Youth, Shannon, Kon Kan, Trans X and hosted by DJ Richard Blade.

Showing of Ferris Buellers Day Off and Pretty in Pink at the Avalon Theatre.

May 29, ISLAND EXPERIENCE

Live music at the Descanso Beach Club featuring Yachty by Nature and Redneck Rodeo.

Showing of Back to the Future and Karate Kid.

For more information, contact Jason Roberts at concertmarketing@yahoo.com. Or to buy tickets at https://lost80slive.com/buy-now/.