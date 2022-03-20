Catalina Connection: Tenth Annual Catalina Spring Art Fair and Craft Festival
AVALON— From April 15-17 the Catalina Art Association will present the tenth annual Catalina Spring Art Fair and Craft Festival for free from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Crescent Avenue. The acclaimed art festival is one of the longest running art festivals in California. Festival applications are available on the Catalina Art Associations festival page and cost $300 for a booth. For more information visit the Love Catalina website, the Catalina Art Association website, or call (310) 510-2788.
January 2022 stats are as follows:
|People aboard boats
|1544
|Average Temp – High
|63
|Vessels Moored
|386
|Average Temp – Low
|50
|Vessels Anchored
|42
|Average Sea Temp
|58
|Moorings Sold / Transferred
|2 / 0
|Rain
|.01
|Citations Issued / Discharges
|0 / 0
|Rain Days
|1
|Total Cruise Ship Passengers / Visits:
|10,754 / 10
|Weather Warnings
|12
Other Harbor Department stats:
Medical response 2
Enforcement 17
MPA enforcement 3
Public Assists 53
Security (patrol/port) 301