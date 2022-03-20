Catalina Connection: Tenth Annual Catalina Spring Art Fair and Craft Festival

AVALON— From April 15-17 the Catalina Art Association will present the tenth annual Catalina Spring Art Fair and Craft Festival for free from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Crescent Avenue. The acclaimed art festival is one of the longest running art festivals in California. Festival applications are available on the Catalina Art Associations festival page and cost $300 for a booth. For more information visit the Love Catalina website, the Catalina Art Association website, or call (310) 510-2788.

January 2022 stats are as follows:

People aboard boats 1544 Average Temp – High 63 Vessels Moored 386 Average Temp – Low 50 Vessels Anchored 42 Average Sea Temp 58 Moorings Sold / Transferred 2 / 0 Rain .01 Citations Issued / Discharges 0 / 0 Rain Days 1 Total Cruise Ship Passengers / Visits: 10,754 / 10 Weather Warnings 12

Other Harbor Department stats:

Medical response 2

Enforcement 17

MPA enforcement 3

Public Assists 53

Security (patrol/port) 301