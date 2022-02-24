Catalina Conservancy Celebrates 50 Years at Annual Ball

CATALINA一 Tickets are available for the Catalina Island Conservancy’s annual ball on April 23. The “Groovy View Since ‘72’ ball will kick off the conservancy’s 50th year. The Catalina Island Conservancy was founded in 1972. The non-profit was established by members of the Wrigley and Offield families and is dedicated to restoring and protecting the island’s wildlands. “We are excited to share and celebrate 50 years of caring for the Island with our incredible supporters,” said Catalina Island Conservancy President and CEO Tony Budrovich in a Feb. 2 press release from the conservancy. “As we reflect on the successes of the past, we also look to the future and the Conservancy’s stewardship to sustain vital conservation, education, and recreation programs on Catalina Island.” This year’s ball will be held in the Avalon Casino Ballroom. It is a black-tie event and will feature a dinner and entertainment by the big band Society Beat. In addition, there will be a silent auction held before the event, with bidding starting on April 9 closing the day before the event. On April 22, there will also be a Founders’ Day Party at the Toyon Grill at the Trailhead. The party is hosted by Randy and K.C. Boelsems and is open to conservancy ball guests. Register for the party online when buying tickets.

This will be the 26th iteration of the ball, which has raised almost $8 million for the conservancy, which goes towards education, conservation, and recreational programs. For more information and to purchase tickets, see http://catalinaconservancy.org/Ball.

Full Schedule of Events and Additional Information:

What: A Groovy View Since ‘72 – 26th Annual Conservancy Ball

When: 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23

Where: Avalon Casino Ballroom

Attire: Groovy Black Tie

Additional Information: 562-437-8555 x.1239 or email Ball@CatalinaConservancy.org

Boat Transportation: After the Ball, an 11:58 p.m. Catalina Express late-night return boat from

Avalon to Long Beach is available. Check www.CatalinaExpress.com for details and booking.

Duty of Care: Please stay up to date on our most current Duty of Care plan available at

www.catalinaconservancy.org/ball, which follows the Los Angeles County and State of

California Health Officer orders and reviews prior to registering.