Catalina Conservancy Identifies New Endemic Species

CATALINA⸺ The Catalina Conservancy Team, along with a team from the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and the California Native Plant Society, have identified a new endemic plant species, Cryptantha catalinensis. The plant is an annual herb that grows small white flowers with a yellow center. It is referred to as the Catalina popcorn-flower and is a segregate of C. wigginsii. There are now nine extant endemic plant species on Catalina with this discovery. The discovery came while the team was working together to document rare plants across the island. For more information, see https://catalinaconservancy.org/.

