Catalina Island Conservancy Hosts Symposium

LONG BEACH一 The Catalina Island Conservancy will host the first-ever Catalina Island Conservancy Annual Symposium at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach on Oct. 8.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. with a reception to follow and will feature a series of talks from experts about the education and conservation programs available on the island.

The symposium titled “Stewardship in a Changing World: 21st Century Conservancy on Catalina Island” will open with remarks from Tony Budvorich, president and CEO of Catalina Island Conservancy before being taken over by Cressita Bowman, environmental education specialist for the conservancy, who will talk participants through Catalina’s path starting with the past and working her way through the present to the future of the island.

There are several more presentations throughout the day including the conservancy’s conservation plan from Deni Porej, the senior director of conservation, and the various wildlife and plant life conservation programs that are run on the island.

“The Annual symposium is a great way to learn more about the latest Island happenings, from the science behind our conservation work to how we engage the community through innovative learning programs,” said Catalina Island Conservancy Sr. Director of Education Dr. Leah Melber in a press release from the conservancy. “The short talk format means the one-day activity will leave attendees with seven new ideas and hopefully an interest in learning even more about Catalina through a visit or by participating in future activities.”

Participants can either choose to attend in person at the Aquarium of the Pacific or there is a virtual option online. To learn more or purchase tickets for the event see the link https://catalinaconservancy.org/index.php?s=support&p=symposium.