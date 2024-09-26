Catalina Island Half Marathon & 10K: Exclusive Trails, Thrilling Views Await Runners

The Hi-Tec Catalina Island Half Marathon & 10K is set to return Nov. 9, drawing hundreds of participants to the stunning trails of Catalina Island. Known for its challenging courses and breathtaking scenery, the event promises a memorable experience for trail runners of all levels. With a half marathon (13.1 miles) and a 10K (6.2 miles), participants will have the rare opportunity to explore exclusive running paths that wind through the rugged, natural beauty of Catalina Island.

The popularity of trail running, one of the fastest-growing sports in America, continues to rise. Between 2018 and 2022, trail running saw a 31.4% increase in participation, as runners of all skill levels sought new ways to enjoy the outdoors. The Catalina Island Half Marathon has capitalized on this surge in interest by offering an event that welcomes newcomers, hikers and seasoned athletes alike, all while maintaining a focus on environmental sustainability. Each registration for one of the Run Catalina Island events contributes directly to the Catalina Island Conservancy and the Avalon Lions Club, furthering efforts to preserve the island’s unique ecosystem.

Mike Bone, president and CEO of Spectrum Sports Management, the company that produces the race, emphasized the event’s inclusive nature. “With trail running popularity on the rise, we want to ensure that we are providing the opportunity for everyone to join in on our unique event while continuing to deliver a personalized race day feeling to our participants,” said Bone. “Our race is friendly to newcomers, as well as to hikers and walkers. I’m excited to see trail running more in the spotlight and can’t wait to see more and more people trying out this amazing sport in such a beautiful location.”

The half-marathon course takes runners on a journey through some of Catalina’s most scenic and challenging terrain. Beginning in the town of Avalon, participants will pass notable landmarks, such as the Wrigley Mansion, before embarking on a series of climbs through the island’s interior. At the summit, runners are rewarded with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, where, on clear days, they may catch glimpses of the Channel Islands. The course then takes a downhill path through the Wrigley Memorial, ending back in Avalon, where runners can celebrate their accomplishment in the heart of town.

For those opting for the 10K, the course offers a slightly less grueling, yet equally scenic, experience. Starting in Avalon’s city center, participants will run through the town before hitting 2.5 miles of trails that loop above the cityscape. Along the way, runners will pass iconic Avalon sites, including the Casino Building, Wrigley House, horse trails and the town’s golf course, all before finishing near Avalon’s landmark fountain downtown.

This event is more than just a race – it’s also a key component of the prestigious Run Catalina Island Triple Crown Challenge. The Triple Crown involves completing all three Run Catalina Island events within a 12-month period, including the Avalon 50K or 50 Mile, Catalina Island Marathon and Catalina Island Half Marathon. Runners may begin their challenge with any of the three races, but to complete the Triple Crown, all must be finished consecutively within the year. Athletes who complete this grueling challenge are rewarded with not only discounted registration and individual event swag, but also a coveted Triple Crown finisher jacket, Hi-Tec shoes and an exclusive belt buckle.

For trail runners looking to test their endurance, soak in some of Southern California’s most beautiful landscapes and contribute to preserving one of its natural treasures, the Catalina Island Half Marathon & 10K offers a perfect blend of challenge and reward. From steep climbs to scenic vistas, the race captures the essence of trail running while promoting conservation efforts to keep Catalina wild.

For more information about the Catalina Island Half Marathon, including registration details, visit www.catalinaislandhalfmarathon.com. Keep up with event updates and connect with fellow participants by following the race on Instagram and Facebook.

Managed by Spectrum Sports Management, known for its professional and world-class service, has over 50 years of collective industry experience. To learn more about their other events and services, visit www.SpectrumSports.net.